Gold Technical Analysis: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold's 50- and 100-day averages are on track to produce a bearish crossover. 
  • The impending bear cross will likely invite stronger chart-driven selling. 

Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. 

The moderate gain, however, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day moving averages is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling. 

At press time, the 50- and 100-day averages are located at $1,486 and $1,484, respectively. The bearish crossover looks set to happen in the next day or two. 

Other chart studies are also biased bearish. For instance, the 14-day relative strength index is holding below 50 and the MACD histogram is hovering below zero. 

The lower high at $1,475 established on Nov. 20 indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

And last but not the least, the greenback, gold's biggest nemesis, is expected to trade on the front foot courtesy of the upbeat US data - the third-quarter gross domestic product increased by 2.1% in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1456.78
Today Daily Change 1.87
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1454.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1473.56
Daily SMA50 1487.81
Daily SMA100 1483.96
Daily SMA200 1400.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1463
Previous Daily Low 1452.8
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1450.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1440.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 1461.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery

Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.

GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead

GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.

USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill

The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.

Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445

Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.

Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill

Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.

