Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level

- Gold on Friday managed to defend a confluence support near the $1420 region - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 61.8% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1453 move to fresh multi-year tops.
- The precious metal was now seen oscillating in a narrow trading band and hovered around 50% Fibo. level through the early European session on the first day of a new trading week.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already started recovering from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some renewed up-move amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
However, the fact that investors might have already started scaling back expectations for an aggressive Fed rate cut move at the upcoming policy meeting seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a move beyond the Asian session swing high, around the $1430 region – also nearing 38.2% Fibo. level, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move back towards the $1440 supply zone.
On the flip side, a sustained breakthrough the above-mentioned confluence support, near the $1420 region might prompt some fresh technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1428
|Today Daily Change
|2.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1425.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1412.97
|Daily SMA50
|1354.27
|Daily SMA100
|1322.75
|Daily SMA200
|1293.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1452.72
|Previous Daily Low
|1420.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1452.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1432.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1440.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1413.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1400.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1381.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1445.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1477.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD continues to waver back and forth in a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD falls from 1.2500 amid Brexit blues
Having failed to sustain once again above the 1.25 handle, GBP/USD came under fresh selling pressure in the European morning as hard Brexit fears remain a drag ahead of the UK PM election outcome on Tuesday.
USD/JPY bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 108.00 handle
The USD remains supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations. Escalating geopolitical tensions do little to hinder the positive move.
Gold: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already started recovering from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some renewed up-move amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Forex Today: USD cheers Fed’s policy repricing, Gulf tensions rise, and Oil surges
US dollar index rises on falling odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts. Oil surges on escalating Gulf tensions. All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.