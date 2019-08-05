Gold technical analysis: Bulls have their eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

  • Bulls have their eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560.
  • Meanwhile, on a reversion, a 23.6% retracement to the 1435 level comes into play.

Gold bulls are in control following last week's fight to safety on the trade war escalations between the US and China. Bulls have their eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560 while trading above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges. The July swing highs of 1453.95 are a stone throw away at this juncture. Meanwhile, on a reversion, a 23.6% retracement to the 1435 level comes into play. 1421 marks the confluence of the 20, 50 and 200 daily moving averages.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1451.78
Today Daily Change 11.08
Today Daily Change % 0.77
Today daily open 1440.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1420.4
Daily SMA50 1382.38
Daily SMA100 1335.94
Daily SMA200 1303.27
Levels
Previous Daily High 1455.8
Previous Daily Low 1430.4
Previous Weekly High 1455.8
Previous Weekly Low 1400.9
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1440.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1446.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1428.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1416.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 1403.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1454.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1479.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

