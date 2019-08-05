Gold technical analysis: Bulls have their eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold bulls are in control following last week's fight to safety on the trade war escalations between the US and China. Bulls have their eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560 while trading above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges. The July swing highs of 1453.95 are a stone throw away at this juncture. Meanwhile, on a reversion, a 23.6% retracement to the 1435 level comes into play. 1421 marks the confluence of the 20, 50 and 200 daily moving averages.

