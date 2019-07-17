Gold technical analysis: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on

The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside. Below that level, the $1,373/76 zone meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges. On a break back to the upside, 1410, 1419 and 1424 are all prior highs and lows which are guarding a run to the 1440 objective.

