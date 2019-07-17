Gold technical analysis: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on

- 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up lower levels.
- The $1,373/76 zone meets the 19th June spike correction low.
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside. Below that level, the $1,373/76 zone meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges. On a break back to the upside, 1410, 1419 and 1424 are all prior highs and lows which are guarding a run to the 1440 objective.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1405.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1406.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1405.48
|Daily SMA50
|1345.32
|Daily SMA100
|1319.39
|Daily SMA200
|1290.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1418.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1401.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1427.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1386.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1407.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1411.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1398.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1391.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1382.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1415.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1425.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1432.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI may again respect 4-week old support-line
Not only its U-turn from 1.1285/87 horizontal-line but a dip beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June increase also portrays the EUR/USD pair’s latest downpour.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2400 after the slump to 27-month low
Having plummeted to a 27-month low, GBP/USD recovers to 1.2410 during early Wednesday. British inflation numbers, political plays should be followed by fresh impulse.
USD/JPY drops sharply to 108.10 as S&P futures turn negative
USD/JPY failed an uptick once again above 108.30 levels and fell sharply to daily lows near 108.10 region following fresh weakness in the US equity futures and negative Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.