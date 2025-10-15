Gold (XAU/USD) continues its record-breaking run on Wednesday, scaling fresh all-time highs above $4,200 as robust safe-haven flows keep demand elevated. The yellow metal has been setting fresh all-time highs almost daily, underpinned by persistent global economic and political uncertainty alongside growing expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) stance.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is hovering around $4,200, up nearly 1.4% on the day after hitting a fresh record high of $4,218 earlier in the European session.

The latest leg higher in Gold comes as the US-China trade war deepens, with both sides ramping up threats and retaliatory measures. At the same time, the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown has further bolstered Bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Adding to the momentum, a softer US Dollar (USD) and subdued Treasury yields lend additional support, keeping Gold anchored near record highs. Meanwhile, persistent geopolitical tensions and steady institutional demand keep the broader outlook for Gold firmly tilted to the upside.

Market movers: Markets on edge as Trump escalates trade war, IMF flags growth risks

Trade headlines remain front and center, dominating market sentiment as the US-China trade conflict intensifies. In the latest escalation, US President Donald Trump proposed terminating select trade ties with China.

Posting on Truth Social late Tuesday, Trump said, “I believe that China purposefully not buying our soybeans, and causing difficulty for our soybean farmers, is an economically hostile act. We are considering terminating business with China having to do with cooking oil, and other elements of trade, as retribution. As an example, we can easily produce cooking oil ourselves — we don’t need to purchase it from China.”

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday that the renewed escalation in the US-China trade war represents a fresh downside risk to the global economy. Gourinchas cautioned that the potential impact is not yet fully reflected in the IMF’s baseline forecasts and warned that prolonged tariff uncertainty could weigh on global investment and trade flows.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) conference on Tuesday, struck a balanced tone, acknowledging that the labor market has “softened considerably” since July but warning that inflation is “still on the way up.” Powell noted that there are now “pretty significant downside risks” to employment, yet cautioned that moving too quickly could leave the inflation fight unfinished.

Markets remain convinced that the Fed will continue lowering rates in the coming months despite Powell’s cautious tone. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a 97% probability of another 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut at the October 29-30 meeting, followed by a 95% chance of a similar move in December.

The US economic calendar remains light on Wednesday, with the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report postponed to October 24 due to the ongoing US government shutdown. The Fed’s Beige Book is scheduled for release later in the day, accompanied by remarks from several Fed officials, as markets approach the pre-meeting blackout period beginning October 18.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD may cool off before the next leg higher amid stretched RSI

XAU/USD bulls are showing no sign of backing down, extending their dominance even as momentum indicators flash signs of exhaustion.

On the 4-hour chart, immediate support is seen around the $4,180-$4,160 zone, which closely aligns with the 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). A deeper pullback could find additional buying interest near $4,100, where the 50-SMA provides further dynamic support. Any dip toward these levels is likely to attract fresh buying, keeping the broader uptrend intact.

That said, some caution is warranted as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains elevated around 75, reflecting overbought conditions. More importantly, a bearish divergence has emerged on the 4-hour RSI. This suggests the ongoing rally could enter a consolidation phase before another potential leg higher. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) hovers around 32, signaling a strong uptrend.