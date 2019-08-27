Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level

- US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.
- A subdued USD demand/falling US bond yields remain supportive of the uptick.
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour.
After the previous session's intraday pullback from multi-year tops, the precious metal regained some positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by reviving safe-haven demand amid fading optimism over the resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes.
Reviving safe-haven demand helped regain traction
Despite the US President Donald Trump's remarks on Monday that China called the US negotiators and wanted to come back to the negotiating table, the fact that China’s foreign ministry later denied news of any US-China phone calls sent confusing signals on the trade war.
The market skepticism was evident from some renewed weakness in the global equity markets and was further reinforced by falling US Treasury bond yields, which exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war now seemed to have fueled concerns about global growth and a potential recession, which might continue to drive flows towards traditional safe-haven assets and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the commodity.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index - might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1532.32
|Today Daily Change
|4.89
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1527.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1489.55
|Daily SMA50
|1441.47
|Daily SMA100
|1368.26
|Daily SMA200
|1326.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1554.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1525.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1530.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1492.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1536.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1543.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1516.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1506.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1487.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1546.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1565.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1575.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
