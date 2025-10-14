TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold steadies above $4,100 as Powell strikes neutral-dovish tone

  • XAU/USD boosted as Powell signals meeting-by-meeting approach and says the economy may be “on a firmer trajectory.”
  • Markets keep 96% odds of a 25-bps Fed rate cut on October 29 despite neutral remarks.
  • Ongoing US shutdown and renewed trade-war risks keep Gold supported above the key $4,100 level.
Gold steadies above $4,100 as Powell strikes neutral-dovish tone
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold price edges up during the North American session, yet trades below the all-time high of $4,179 reached earlier on Tuesday as investors digest Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech. This, along with China-US tensions regarding trade, increased the appeal for Bullion amid geopolitical uncertainty. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,140.

Bullion stays near record highs as safe-haven demand persists amid Fed caution and Sino-US uncertainty

On Tuesday, Jerome Powell was slightly neutral in his speech and during the Q&A session in Philadelphia, as he said the economy “may be on a somewhat firmer trajectory than expected,” while adopting a meeting-by-meeting approach on setting interest rates

After his remarks, expectations for a rate cut had not changed, according to the Prime Market Terminal interest rate probability tool. The odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the October 29 meeting are at 96%.

Bullion continued to rally amid geopolitical uncertainty, strong central bank buying and the US government shutdown, which so far has remained closed for the fourteenth straight day.

The escalation of the trade war pushed XAU/USD past the $4,100 mark after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% additional tariffs on Chinese goods as retaliation. On Friday, Beijing announced rare-earth export controls and port fees for US ships while exempting China-made vessels owned by US companies from paying those duties.

US small business sentiment declined in September as owners grew more pessimistic about business conditions over the next six months, according to data from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

Daily market movers: Gold advances boosted by Powell's dovish remarks

  • Powell said that based on the data that they have, “the outlook for employment and inflation does not appear to have changed much since our September meeting four weeks ago.” Furthermore, added that data shows that economic activity might be firmer than expected. He added that risks to the labor market had increased, along with inflationary pressures.
  • Powell said that elevated inflation is due to rising goods prices, which reflect “tariffs rather than broader inflationary pressures.”
  • The Fed will receive an update on consumer price inflation on October 24. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that it will release its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report amid the ongoing shutdown.
  • The NFIB Business Optimism Index tumbled 2 points to 98.8 last month, the first decline in three months. The NFIB Uncertainty Index jumped 7 points from August to 100, the fourth highest reading in over 51 years.
  • The NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said “Uncertainty is very high, the (Trump) administration has a lot of policy changes still in the air, lots of moving parts.” Despite this, he revealed that economic growth is solid, driven “perhaps” by AI-related investments, then “by spending that impacts Main Street firms.”
  • Bullion prices are underpinned by US Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, sheds 0.25% of its value, down to 99.00.
  • Conversely, the US 10-year Treasury note yield dives three basis points to 4.029%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices — are also diving nearly three and a half bps to 1.728%.

Technical outlook: Gold’s remains bullish, poised to test $4,200

Gold price is upward biased, even though the yellow metal trades at record highs near $4,180. Momentum favors further upside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, an indication that buyers are gathering steam.

If XAU/USD clears the previous high, the next resistance would be $4,200, followed by $4,250 and $4,300. Conversely, a daily close below $4,150 would clear the path for a pullback, with traders targeting $4,100. Once cleared, the next support would be the previous all-time high of $4,059, followed by $4,000.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 and beyond

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 and beyond

EUR/USD gathers strong traction and reclaims the 1.1600 barrier and beyond as the Greenback now accelerates its daily losses. The US Dollar’s downside momentum picks up pace following the neutral message from Chief Powell at his speech on the economic outlook.

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-week lows, regaining the area above the 1.3300 hurdle amid the loss of momentum in the US Dollar. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound accelerated after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report, while the late loss of traction in the Greenback underpins Cable’s recovery.

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold unstoppable bullish run extends past $4,100

Gold remains well bid above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, extending its bullish trend for yet another day on Tuesday. In the meantime, the yellow metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand, the increasing loss of momentum in the Greenback and declining US Treasury yields.

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers