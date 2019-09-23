Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism

- Gold struggles to justify recent trade/political tension concerning the US, China and the Middle East.
- The Bullion takes a U-turn from near-term falling resistance-line in search of a fresh direction.
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday.
Renewed geopolitical tension between Saudi Arabia and Yemen has been a major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late. Following a threat from Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabia has also flashed signals of war if an attack takes place whereas the US deployed additional forces in the Middle East as a measure being “defensive in nature’.
On the other hand, Chinese delegates’ early leave from the US, without visiting the US farms, got a negative signal relating to the recently conducted trade negotiations in Washington. However, the US and Chinese media have been trying to cover the issue in order to (likely) avoid the bad start of the talks in October.
Also favoring the risk-off could be the continuation of an easy monetary policy wave from the global central bankers amid a lack of positive headline statistics and on-going trade uncertainty.
While risk-off sentiment dragged the equities and the US Treasury yields down, the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold have to bear the burden of the US Dollar’s (USD) sturdiness. It should also be noted that Autumnal Equinox Day holiday in Japan and a lack of fresh signal during the early Asian session also restricts the safe-haven’s upside.
Looking forward, traders could keep an eye over the preliminary activity numbers from the Eurozone and the US while also following the trade/political headlines for further direction.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking a short-term descending resistance-line, at $1,517, prices are less likely to aim for September 04 low near $1,534 and the monthly top close to $1,557. As a result, $1,500 and $1,480 remain in the sellers’ watch-list for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China.
GBP/USD: Nears 4-day old support-line amid bearish MACD
A bearish signal from the 12-bar MACD indicator portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it seesaws around near-term key support-line while taking rounds to 1.2470 during early Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves above key support
USD/JPY has started out in Asia for the week a touch higher as sentiment for trade talks remains on track, if not a little delicate following Friday's comments from US President Trump.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.