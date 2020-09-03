Gold: Stable bond yields to weaken the yellow metal – HSBC

Gold has had a cumulative gain of about 30% so far this year ignited by the pandemic but economists at HSBC believe the recent rally may be overdone. Yet, a further dip in US bond yields can sustain a modest rally in yellow metal.
Key quotes
“The ‘nuts and bolts’ of Mr. Powell’s speech were largely expected. However, he did not touch on what could have been much more gold bullish topics of monetary policy, such as asset purchases and yield curve control. We believe that the rally in gold last Friday (28 August) has been overdone and should bond yields stay firm, or USD selling abate, gold could weaken.”
“We believe a further dip in US bond yields can sustain a modest rally in gold. For many months, gold was more impacted by US bond yields, especially the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note, than any other single factor, although historically gold is usually more influenced by the USD, with which it is inversely correlated, in our precious metals analyst’s view.”
“The rising COVID-19 case count means the European economy needs all the help it can get and greater accommodation may weaken the EUR – and undermine gold.”
“Efforts to control COVID-19 continue to trigger opposition, including a weekend mass protest of 38,000 in Berlin over restrictions. Social unrests and geopolitical tensions could lend some support to gold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.