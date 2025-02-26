- Weak US data and tariff threats boost hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
- Gold price consolidates the prior day’s losses and is looking for support on Wednesday.
- Market sentiment tries to snap Tuesday’s negativeness and could support Gold price.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) stabilizes and trades near $2,910 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a 1.3% drop the previous day after markets got spooked by weak US consumer confidence data and more realistic tariff threats from President Trump’s administration. Meanwhile, United States (US) yields have plunged substantially, with markets projecting a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in June from the Federal Reserve (Fed). This is supportive for the precious metal and should see price action bottoming out from here.
Markets are looking forward to March 4, when tariffs on Mexico and Canada are set to be enabled. Just ahead of that, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), will be released on Friday. Plenty of moving parts and elements might see traders keeping their powder dry before those events.
Daily digest market movers: Warning signs
- Gold remained supported in recent days by weak US data that boosted hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut as soon as June and President Donald Trump’s increasing tariff threats that have increased haven demand, Bloomberg reports.
- In an opinion piece from Bloomberg, Lee Baker (owner and president of Claris Financial Advisors, based in Atlanta, and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council) warned that current elevated levels in Gold are setting up markets for a harsh correction with investors willing to buy at any cost. That momentum is often seen as a greed move that usually proceeds to a broad washout, Bloomberg reports.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool sees that the chances of an interest rate cut in June only grow by the day. Currently, the tool projects a 66.2% chance of interest rates being lower than current levels compared to 33.8% for no rate cut.
Technical Analysis: More pressure
For the second day in a row, Gold price trades below the daily Pivot Point. Although price action looks flat and consolidation is taking place, the risk still remains that more downside could materialize. The Relative Strength Index indicator in the 4-hour chart has room for more downside, so a drop to $2,880 could be possible if the market rout picks up again this Wednesday.
Looking up, the first level to recover is the daily Pivot Point at $2,918, which failed to provide support in the first hours of trading this Wednesday. In case Gold can get supported should US yields drop off further, the R1 resistance at $2,948 and the all-time high at $2,956 are the best levels to look for on the upside.
On the flip side, revisiting Tuesday’s low at $2,890 is a very plausible outcome. Seeing that the S1 support comes in lower at $2,882, there is really not much in the way for more downside. Further down, watch out for $2,878 (February 17 low), where some substantial support could kick in.
XAU/USD: 4-hour Chart
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
