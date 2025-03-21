- Gold slides below the $3,050 mark and heads to $3,030 in the European trading session on Friday.
- Traders remain cautious with geopolitical turmoil and trade war fears still present.
- Gold expected to remain supported above $3,000 and keep a new all-time high in reach.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) faces a second day of losses under profit-taking while the weekly performance is still positive. The precious metal trades around $3,030 at the time of writing on Friday after reaching a fresh all-time high at $3,057 the previous day. This downside move should not come as a surprise with Quadruple Witching taking place. Quadruple Witching is an event in financial markets when four different sets of futures and options expire on the same day, and investors need to decide whether to sell and buy back their positions or just sell them.
Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, tensions remain in Gaza and Turkey. Later during the day, markets will brace for comments on tariffs from United States (US) President Donald Trump, as announced reciprocal tariffs will come into effect on April 2 and might shake up markets.
Daily digest market movers: Some statistics
- Gold has climbed 16% this year in a rally that has produced 15 all-time highs in 2025, extending last year’s strong gains as investors seek safety. Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have bolstered the precious metal’s appeal. Several major banks have raised their price targets for bullion in recent weeks, with Macquarie Group forecasting it could rise as high as $3,500 an ounce, Bloomberg reports.
- An example of how not only traders enjoy the Gold’s rally comes with numbers from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. The pension fund gained 9.4% last year, driven by strong returns in stocks, venture growth and commodities. The performance boosted the fund’s net assets to $185.2 billion at the end of 2024, according to a statement Thursday, Bloomberg reports.
- Indonesian mining Stocks tumbled on Friday after the government signaled it was pushing forward with plans to hike royalties paid by producers in a bid to bolster public finances, Reuters reports. The local industry index for miners, including PT Vale Indonesia and PT Merdeka Copper Gold, fell as much as 3.2%, the biggest slide since the plan was first proposed at the start of last week.
Technical Analysis: Keep calm under pressure
The quadruple witching this Friday offers traders and funds a window of opportunity to take some profit from the precious metal. Big volumes will be traded, which means market participants are less exposed and it is not likely that expiring contracts will result in sales. At the end of this Friday, the question remains about how many contract holders in Bullion will have rolled over their contracts at current elevated prices.
Regarding technical levels, the intraday Pivot Point at $3,042 is the first resistance to recover, followed by the new all-time high at $3,057 reached on Thursday. The next target is the R1 resistance at $3,059, just below the $3,060 round number. If the last one is broken, then R2 resistance comes in at $3,074.
On the downside, the S1 support at $3,027 is doing its job for now during the European trading session, seeing some buyers coming in just below that level. In case more selling pressure should occur, look for the S2 support at $3,011 and the $3,000 round number to try and avoid a sharp correction.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
