- The price left a daily doji candlestick on the charts with the price closing above the 1500 psychological figure again.
- US and Chinese trades are set to start again this week.
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,508 between a tight range of $1,508.60 and $1,509.39.
Last Friday, it was all about the US jobs data which disappointed and while the data disappointed on the whole, the unemployment rate hit a cyclical low of 3.5% in September, from 3.7% in August, and is now at a level not seen since December 1969 which was the US Dollar's savour on the day.
"Meanwhile, US average hourly earnings missed expectations and came in unchanged in September (surveys expected a 0.2% m/m gain). On a yearly basis, average hourly earnings decelerated to 2.9% and are now at their lowest level since mid-2018,"
the analysts at ANZ bank explained.
US trade talks a non-starter
US and Chinese trades are set to start again this week. However, there are already reports that China is not about to renegociate on any of the demands that have been holding up progress. In a Bloomberg article, it was told that Vice Premier Liu He said to dignitaries that he would, "bring an offer to Washington that won't include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies".
For the week ahead, besides trade talks, we have a number of other key events for the US, including Fed governor Powell, speaking, the FOMC minutes and US consumer Price Index.
Gold levels
Technically, the price left a daily doji candlestick on the charts with the price closing above the 1500 psychological figure again which opens 1520 ahead of a 1535 resistance level. On the downside, the bears will traget to break below a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1460/70.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1508.32
|Today Daily Change
|3.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1504.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1500.02
|Daily SMA50
|1500.07
|Daily SMA100
|1433.58
|Daily SMA200
|1365.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1510.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1496.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1519.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1455.5
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1502.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1489.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1482.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1511.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1526.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid, 4H 100MA is key hurdle
The EUR/USD looks set to challenge 1.0991 – the 4-hour chart 100-candle MA. That average has proved a tough nut to crack at least two times in the last four days. A violation there would expose trendline sloping from June highs.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle ahead of trade talks
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.