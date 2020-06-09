Gold: Shelter against prolonged periods of negative rates – TDS

Strategists at TD Securities believe the yellow metal will attract investors looking for hedge against negative real rates and disagree with who are selling gold due to the risk-on environment.
Key quotes
“The gold bull is coming back. Recent weeks have placed a cloud of doubt over the sustainability of the yellow metal's bull market. After all, it's hard to justify buying a shiny rock when global equity indices are surging at a record pace. Risk-on behavior in markets has been the primary driver for liquidations in the past week.”
“We reiterate that those selling gold in response to risk-on are improperly discounting the macro implications – the Fed will maintain its uber-easy policy for the foreseeable future, and may even utilize more tools (such as yield curve control) to support yields amid the forthcoming and massive Treasury issuances.”
“Real rates will ultimately be further suppressed – and macro drivers such as this have been the primary driver for accumulation of gold over the past months. We continue to expect capital to seek shelter in gold from a prolonged period of negative real rates. Systematic trend followers are maintaining a long bias in gold, with a rising hurdle rate for liquidations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
