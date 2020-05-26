Gold: Selling pressure in a month – OCBC

Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC, points out the $1750/oz as a major resistance for the yellow metal and expects some weakness in one month. Credit Suisse sees the leg extending towards the $1800/oz level.

Key quotes

“We see resistance for gold at $1750/oz given current inputs of interest rates and dollar strength.”

“We maintain the view that prices may stay elevated through Q2 but could see selling pressure towards the end of the quarter – about a month from now.”