Gold seen at $ 1250 in next 12 months – Goldman Sachs

Economists at Goldman Sachs came out with their latest gold-price forecasts for next 3, 6 and 12 months.

Key Points:

For 3 and 6 months, looking for USD1200 / ounce

12 months out, USD1250

Economists expect 3 Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2017

Assess the probability of a rate hike by June at 80%

Longer dated real rates in the US are expected to increase slightly, which will put some downward pressure on gold

Expect US equity prices rally to fade by the second half of this year

Increasing geopolitical & political risks (European elections, potential trade restrictions)

US economic-policy uncertainty to stay elevated