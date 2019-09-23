Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAU/USD climbs to $1,526/oz, the highest level since September 6. 
  • Risk aversion, lower US yields support higher gold prices. 

Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks. As of writing trades at $1,523 up almost ten dollars from Friday’s close. 

Lower US yields and some risk aversion across financial markets increased the demand for safe-haven assets. The Yen and the Swiss Franc are among the top currency performers on Monday. Regarding yields, the US 10-year fell to 1.668%, the lowest intraday level in almost two weeks. 

Data from the US came in mixed. The Markit PMI showed better-than-expected numbers from the Manufacturing sector while at the same time, a larger slide than market forecasts of the service sector. The Composite Index rose from 50.3 to 51.0. Earlier today, the Eurozone PMIs surprised to the downside. 

XAU/USD extends the rebound from $1,480 

The short-term outlook points to further gains as long as price holds on top of $1,520. Last week, again, XAU/USD found support around the $1,1480/85 zone and bounced to the upside. Today is breaking above last week highs, signaling further gains ahead. 

To the upside, the next resistance levels might be seen at $1,530 followed by $1,535 and $1,545. On the flip side, now $1,515 should be seen at the immediate support and then $1,506 that protects $1,490 and the critical support $1,480. 
 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1523.4
Today Daily Change 6.43
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1516.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1514.59
Daily SMA50 1484.04
Daily SMA100 1412.13
Daily SMA200 1353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1517.15
Previous Daily Low 1498
Previous Weekly High 1517.15
Previous Weekly Low 1484.56
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1509.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1505.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1504.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1491.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1485.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1523.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1529.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1542.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

