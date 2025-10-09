TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold retains negative bias as traders await Fed's Powell; $4,000 holds the key for bulls

  • Gold attracts some sellers on Thursday as the Israel-Hamas peace deal undermines safe-haven assets.
  • Renewed USD buying exerts additional pressure on the commodity, though Fed rate cut bets limit losses.
  • Concerns about the US government shutdown could also support the commodity ahead of Fed's Powell.
Gold retains negative bias as traders await Fed's Powell; $4,000 holds the key for bulls
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it manages to hold above the $4,000 psychological mark amid mixed fundamental cues. The Israel-Hamas agreement to the first phase of the peace deal helps ease some of the geopolitical tensions and prompts profit-taking around the safe-haven precious metal amid still overbought conditions. Furthermore, the US Dollar (USD) builds on its weekly uptrend and climbs to the highest level since early August, which turns out to be another factor undermining the commodity.

However, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold and help limit the downside. Apart from this, concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown could affect the economic performance offer some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the bullion has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline. Traders now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for short-term opportunities.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold is undermined by a firmer USD, reduced safe-haven buying

  • US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his 20-point Gaza peace plan after talks in Egypt. The development prompts bullish traders to take some profits off the table and weighs on the safe-haven Gold during the Asian session on Thursday.
  • Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting released on Wednesday indicated near unanimity among participants to lower interest rates amid concern about labour market risks. Policymakers, however, remained split on whether there should be one or two more rate reductions before the year-end.
  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed in October and December stands at around 93% and 79%, respectively. Moreover, the US government shutdown enters its ninth day, which keeps a lid on the US Dollar and acts as a tailwind for the commodity.
  • The Senate, once again, failed to advance funding bills to end the government shutdown for the sixth time on Wednesday amid few signs of progress towards a deal as Democrats and Republicans traded blame for the impasse. Moreover, furloughing of federal workers presents risks for the US labor market.
  • A senior Russian lawmaker warned on Wednesday that Moscow will shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and bomb their launch sites if the United States decides to supply them to Ukraine. This keeps geopolitical risks in play and should contribute to limiting the corrective slide for the precious metal.
  • In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on the back of the US government closure, traders will closely scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for cues about the rate-cut path. This will play a key role in influencing the USD and providing a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

Gold bulls have the upper hand while above the $4,000 psychological mark

From a technical perspective, the Gold price shows resilience below a one-week-old ascending channel support and bounces off the vicinity of the $4,000 psychological mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the said handle before positioning for some meaningful corrective decline. The XAU/USD pair might then decline to the next relevant support near the $3,948-3,947 region before eventually dropping to the $3,900 round figure.

On the flip side, momentum back above the $4,035-4,036 region could lift the Gold price beyond the all-time peak, around the $4,059-4,060 area touched on Wednesday, towards testing the ascending channel resistance, currently around the $4,080 zone. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the $4,100 mark, will be seen as a fresh trigger for the XAU/USD bulls and set the stage for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.

Economic Indicator

Fed's Chair Powell speech

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Oct 09, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Federal Reserve

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers