TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold retreats as Fed cut bets fade and safe-haven demand weakens

  • XAU/USD retreats to $4,204 after touching a three-week high of $4,245, as fading Fed cut expectations cool early-session momentum.
  • The US government reopening and US–China trade truce reduce safe-haven demand, potentially limiting further upside.
  • Mixed Fed rhetoric continues, with Daly being dovish, while Kashkari warns inflation remains uncomfortably high.
Gold retreats as Fed cut bets fade and safe-haven demand weakens
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) rose on Thursday to a nearly three-week high of $4,245 as the US government reopening pushed the Greenback lower. Speculation that September’s jobs data could be the catalyst for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates pushed the yellow metal higher.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,204, up 0.25% daily, losing some of its shine as market participants trimmed bets that the Fed would cut rates at the December meeting.

Bullion pares gains as traders trim December easing expectations despite softer Dollar and ongoing macro uncertainty

Last month, the US central bank lowered borrowing costs by 25 bps to the 3.75%-4% range, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that for December’s meeting is not guaranteed.

Catalysts pushing Gold prices higher due to uncertainty could be the reason behind Bullion’s ongoing dip. The trade-truce between the US and China, and US government’s reopening, might be headwinds and push XAU/USD lower.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve officials are grabbing the headlines, as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly reaffirmed her dovish stance, while Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari was hawkish, reaffirming that the costs of living are elevated.

Daily market movers: Gold holds firm despite high US real yields

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against six other currencies, plunges 0.43% to 99.04 despite the government’s reopening.
  • Conversely, US Treasury yields are rising, with the 10-year US Treasury note up three and a half basis points to 4.10%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices — are also surging nearly four bps to 1.83%.
  • The US House of Representatives approved the stopgap funding bill late on Wednesday in a 222-209 split vote, which restores the government’s operations through January 30, 2026, with some departments fully funded until the end of September 2026. Nevertheless, fears of another shutdown in early February 2026 loom.
  • Minneapolis Neel Kashkari sees mixed signals from the economy, but emphasized that inflation is too high, “running around 3%.” Conversely, San Francisco’s Mary Daly said “it’s premature to say definitely no cut or definitely cut” in December. She stressed that the Fed’s dual mandate is in balance but noted that the job market has deteriorated.
  • Expectations that the September Nonfarm Payrolls report could be released next week are rising, though the White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that the Unemployment Rate would not be published. In this regard, Fox’s Edward Lawrence said that September’s jobs report is expected to come out next week, citing sources.
  • Meanwhile, the latest ADP report revealing that private companies slashed workers and Challenger’s reporting that US employers shed 153,074 jobs in October hint that it could be a dismal Nonfarm Payrolls report.
  • The chances for a Fed rate cut at the December meeting are a coin flip, with odds for a hold standing at 50%, according to Prime Market Terminal Interest Rate Probability.
Fed Interest Rate Probability - Prime Market Terminal

Technical outlook: Gold steadies near $4,200

Gold’s uptrend remains intact, but buying pressure is fading unless Bullion ends on a daily basis above $4,200. Bullish momentum seems to be fading as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turning almost horizontal, but suggesting that buyers are in charge,

However, if XAU/USD closes below $4,200 on the day, this clears the path for sellers to push Gold towards $4,100 and below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,074. Once cleared, the next stop would be the October 28 low near $3,886.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers