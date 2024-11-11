- Gold weakens as a result of a stronger US Dollar on Monday.
- President-elect Donald Trump’s Dollar positive policies and competition from Bitcoin are factors pressuring Gold.
- Rumors Trump has offered known protectionist Robert Lighthizer the job of chief of trade is also weighing.
Gold (XAU/USD) in fall continues to fall, trading in the $2,630s – nearly $50 down from last week’s close. A stronger US Dollar (USD) is mainly to blame, with the trade-weighted US Dollar Index (DXY) up almost half a percent so far on the day. Perceptions that President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies will be positive for the Greenback are the main driver. Since Gold is mainly priced and traded in USD, a stronger Dollar causes its price to fall.
Trump’s love of what he described as “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” (tariff) is expected to increase the prices of goods and inflation. Whilst this alone is not US Dollar positive, it will make the US Federal Reserve (Fed) slow down the rate at which it cuts interest rates. Relatively elevated interest rates attract greater foreign capital inflows, which is, in turn, positive for USD. Trump’s penchant for lower taxes is also likely to stoke inflation further, compounding the effect.
Gold rattled by Lighthizer rumor
Gold may be further pressured by rumors that Trump has offered the job of US Trade Representative to Washington attorney Robert Lighthizer, a known protectionist hawk. Lighthizer held the same role during Trump’s 2016 - 2020 administration and is known for advocating a tough protectionist stance – especially regarding China. The story of his appointment first broke in the Financial Times (FT) on Friday, and although it was later contradicted by a Reuters’ article claiming one of their sources had said it was “untrue”, rumors persist.
With a Republican in the White House, a majority in the US Senate, and the Republicans edging closer to winning a majority in the US Congress, the ability of Trump to push through his radical economic agenda and tax cuts seems assured. The Republican party has so far won 214 seats in Congress to the Democratic party’s 203, with only 18 outstanding, according to the Associated Press. The threshold for a majority is 218.
Competition from alternative assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely bearish for Gold. BTC hit a new all-time high on Monday, above $82,000, due to expectations that Trump will relax crypto regulation. Stocks could also seem attractive initially if Trump brings down corporation tax and loosens regulation. Gold is likely to suffer as a consequence of portfolio managers pivoting into these riskier assets.
The perception that Trump will be able to bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia war, which he boasted he could settle “in one day – 24 hours,” may also be reducing safe-haven flows into Gold.
Technical Analysis: XAU/USD resumes short-term bear trend
Gold starts falling again after temporarily recovering during its November sell-off. The precious metal is in a short-term downtrend, which, given it is a principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend,” is likely to extend.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
Gold has broken below the $2,643 November 7 low, confirming a bearish continuation, probably to the next target at the trendline for the long-term uptrend at $2,605.
Gold price is not oversold according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), so more downside is possible.
The precious metal remains in an uptrend on a medium and long-term basis, with a material risk of a reversal higher in line with these broader up cycles at some point in time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD drops to seven-month lows near 1.0640
Market chatter around US tariffs on Europe in combination with political concerns in Germany continue to hurt the sentiment around the single currency, dragging EUR/USD to new lows near 1.0640 at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD weakens further to multi-week lows around 1.2860
Following the increasing selling pressure in the risk-associated universe, GBP/USD accelerates its losses and revisits the area of three-month lows in the 1.2860-1.2850 band, always amidst a strong start to the week in the US Dollar.
Gold tumbles to $2,640 on stronger US Dollar
The downward bias in Gold prices picks up pace and drags the yellow metal to fresh five-week lows near $2,640 per ounce troy on the back of the persistent march north in the Greenback.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
