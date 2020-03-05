Gold renews weekly top above $1660, as risk-off remains in vogue

- Gold jumps over 1% amid growing coronavirus risks.
- US 10-year Treasury yields slide back below 1% amid risk-off.
- Eyes on US NFP as markets expect another Fed rate cut this month.
Gold (XAU/USD) prices are enjoying a risk-off market profile in Thursday’s American trading, now printing a new weekly high at $1663.14, up 1.20% on the day.
Investors remain highly risk-averse and resort to protecting their capital in the traditional safe-haven gold, in the face of growing coronavirus risks and its negative economic fallout globally.
The risk-off mood intensified mainly after California Governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, which has heavily weighed down on the US Treasury yields and eventually on the US dollar across the board.
The US 10-year Treasury yields dive over 5% to record a new record low at 0.926 in the last hour, as the US dollar index hit a new two-month low of 96.90. The main US indices are down over 2%, at the momentum.
The precious metal is now on its way to test the February, 25 high of $ 1663.94, as the ultimate haven will remain underpinned by the risk-off flows amid looming virus risks.
Also, with markets believe the latest Fed rate cut being ineffective, another rate cut at its March 18th meeting cannot be ruled. The dovish expectations from the Fed as well as ECB will continue to offer support to the non-yielding gold support.
Next of relevance for the metal remains the key US non-farm payrolls data due on Friday at 1330 GMT while the disease-driven broader market sentiment will continue to remain the main market motor.
Gold technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1663.05
|Today Daily Change
|23.02
|Today Daily Change %
|1.40
|Today daily open
|1638.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1603.32
|Daily SMA50
|1573.64
|Daily SMA100
|1525.68
|Daily SMA200
|1488.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1652.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1631.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1644.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1639.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1629.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1650.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1662.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1671.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
