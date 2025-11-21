TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold drops to multi-day low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets; $4,000 holds the key

  • Gold remains on the defensive as mostly upbeat US NFP report tempers Fed rate cut bets.
  • US economic concerns keep the USD below a multi-month top and could support XAU/USD.
  • A weaker risk tone warrants caution before placing bearish bets around the precious metal.
Gold drops to multi-day low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets; $4,000 holds the key
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) drops to a multi-day low during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through selling and, so far, has managed to hold above the $4,000 psychological mark amid mixed cues. Chances for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December declined further following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Thursday. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

The US Dollar (USD), however, struggles to lure buyers and trades with a mild negative bias below its highest level since late May, touched on Thursday, which could offer some support to the Gold. Apart from this, concerns about the weakening economic momentum amid the longest-ever US government shutdown and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, fueled by the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, should contribute to limiting any further depreciation for the safe-haven precious metal.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold is pressured by reduced bets for a Fed rate cut in December

  • The US Bureau of Labor Statistics published the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday, which showed that the economy added 119,000 new jobs in September. The reading followed the 4,000 decrease (revised from +22,000) recorded in August and surpassed the market expectation of 50,000.
  • Additional details revealed that annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, held steady at 3.8% YoY, compared to the estimates of 3.7%. This helped offset an uptick in the Unemployment Rate from 4.3% to 4.4% and validated less dovish Federal Reserve expectations.
  • This comes on top of less dovish October FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which showed that members remained divided about how to proceed. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the probability of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December has now dropped to around 35%.
  • This has been a key factor behind the US Dollar's recent move up to its highest level since late May and continues to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold during the Asian session on Friday. However, the fragile global risk sentiment could help limit the downside for the safe-haven precious metal.
  • Traders now look forward to the release of flash US PMIs and the revised University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Furthermore, speeches by influential FOMC members will be scrutinized for more cues about the rate-cut path should provide a fresh impetus to the USD and the XAU/USD pair.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will negotiate with President Donald Trump on the US-backed 28-point peace plan that called on Ukraine to make painful concessions in order to end the Russian invasion. This keeps geopolitical risks in play and could further support the commodity.

Gold approaches $4,020 confluence support amid mixed technical setup

The precious metal is holding above a nearly one-month-old ascending trend-line support, currently pegged near the $4,020 region. The said area now coincides with the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below could make the Gold price vulnerable to weaken further below the $4,000 psychological mark and accelerate the slide towards the $3,931 support. The downward trajectory could extend further towards retesting the late October swing low, around the $3,886 region.

On the flip side, bulls need to wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the $4,100 mark before placing fresh bets. The subsequent strength could lift the Gold price to the next relevant hurdle near the $4,152-4,155 region, and the momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the $4,200 round-figure mark.

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers