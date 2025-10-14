TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold steadies above $4,100 as safe-haven demand offsets risk-on mood, USD uptick

  • Gold draws support from safe-haven buying amid trade and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Bets for more rate cuts by the Fed might cap the USD and also support the commodity.
  • The upbeat market mood could keep a lid on the XAU/USD pair ahead of Fed's Powell.
Gold steadies above $4,100 as safe-haven demand offsets risk-on mood, USD uptick
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) reverses an intraday slide to levels below the $4,100 mark and trades with positive bias during the first half of the European session, though it remains below the all-time peak touched earlier this Tuesday amid mixed fundamental cues. US President Donald Trump's pivot on China tariffs remains supportive of the upbeat market mood. Moreover, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buyers and turns positive for the second straight day, which, in turn, could act as a headwind for the commodity.

Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times in 2025, which might continue to benefit the non-yielding Gold. Apart from this, concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown could affect the economic performance turned out to be another factor supporting the safe-haven precious metal amid renewed US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risk stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls have the upper hand amid supportive fundamental backdrop

  • With no resolution in sight, the stalemate over how to reopen the US government will extend into a third week as Democrats and Republicans continue to trade blame for the shutdown that began on October 1. The Senate returns on Tuesday and is expected to vote again on the funding plan, which has fallen short of the necessary 60-vote threshold seven times.
  • US President Donald Trump reignited trade tensions on Friday and threatened to impose a sweeping 100% tariff on all Chinese goods from November 1 in retaliation for China’s enhanced restrictions on the export of rare earths. This marks another escalation in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies and continues to benefit the safe-haven Gold.
  • Trump softened his stance on Sunday and posted on Truth Social that the US does not wish to hurt China. Trump added that both countries wish to avoid economic pain, easing concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies and boosting investors' confidence. This, however, fails to hinder the commodity's strong follow-through positive move.
  • On the geopolitical front, Ukrainian long-range drones hit at least five reservoirs in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with guided bombs on Monday. The intensifying Russia-Ukraine war turns out to be another factor that contributes to the precious metal's record-setting run.
  • Traders have now fully priced in the probability that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in October and see a 90% chance for another rate reduction in December. The dovish outlook provides an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal and backs the case for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.
  • The US Dollar is looking to build on the previous day's positive move and remains close to its highest level since early August, touched last week, though it does little to dent the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the XAU/USD. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains to the upside.

Gold bullish potential seems intact while above a multi-week-old ascending trend-line support

From a technical perspective, the recent move up witnessed over the past three weeks or so has been along an upward-sloping trend-line support. Moreover, the overnight breakout through the $4,055-4,060 horizontal resistance and a subsequent strength beyond the $4,100 mark reaffirm the near-term positive outlook for the XAU/USD pair. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely overbought conditions and warrants caution before positioning for a further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, any meaningful corrective pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned near the $4,060-4,055 region. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the $4,000 psychological mark en route to the ascending trend-line support, currently pegged near the $3,985 zone. Some follow-through selling could be seen as the first sign of a possible bullish exhaustion and pave the way for deeper losses.

(This story was corrected on October 14 at 09:22 GMT to say that Gold steadies above $4,100, not $4,1,00.)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

 USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD 0.15%0.54%-0.12%0.15%0.80%0.56%-0.04%
EUR-0.15% 0.39%-0.26%-0.01%0.71%0.42%-0.18%
GBP-0.54%-0.39% -0.65%-0.38%0.31%0.07%-0.57%
JPY0.12%0.26%0.65% 0.27%0.89%0.64%0.03%
CAD-0.15%0.00%0.38%-0.27% 0.69%0.41%-0.19%
AUD-0.80%-0.71%-0.31%-0.89%-0.69% -0.28%-0.88%
NZD-0.56%-0.42%-0.07%-0.64%-0.41%0.28% -0.60%
CHF0.04%0.18%0.57%-0.03%0.19%0.88%0.60% 

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day upside move to near 1.1670 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair trades higher as the US Dollar continues to face selling pressure amid firm Federal Reserve dovish bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions.

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Gross Domestic Product and Industrial Production data for August to be released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday, later this session at 06:00 GMT. GBP/USD may extend its gains if the UK economy shows expansion in August.

Gold's record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?

Gold's record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?

Gold’s record rally remains uninterrupted so far this Thursday, as $4,250 appears within reach. Safe-haven flows and a broadly weaker US Dollar keep pushing Gold northward. Gold closed Wednesday above the upper boundary of a rising channel on the daily chart; RSI remains heavily overbought.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers