- Gold price remains rangebound as rate expectations influence yields and bullion demand.
- Resilient US housing data and rising Michigan Sentiment data fail to lift the Dollar but risk-on sentiment limits gains for Gold.
- XAU/USD consolidation build between the $3,300 - $3,370 range.
Gold (XAU/USD) is trading higher on Friday as investors remain focused on Fed expectations US economic data. At the time of writing, XAU/USD recovers above $3,350, pushing the price closer toward the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Traders are digesting fresh US housing data released on Friday, with Building Permits and Housing Starts for June providing further insight into the health of the real estate sector which improved significantly.
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan (UoM) released the first set of preliminary Sentiment data which rose to 61.8 in July, from 60.7 in June and higher than the estimated 61.5. This reflects an increase in consumer confidence in the US.
At the same time, the UoM 1-year inflation expectations for July fell to 4.4% from 5%, while the 5-year inflation expectations also came in softer at 3.6%, declining from 4% the previous month.
As the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to hold interest rates within the current 4.25%-4.50% range, investors continue to search for fresh clues on when the Fed may reduce rates. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 57.8% probability of a 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut in September, with the likelihood of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at the same meeting at 39.5%.
Daily digest markets movers: Gold hinges on macro data and Fed rhetoric
- US Building Permits rose 1.39 million in June, beating estimates of 1.394 million and reflecting a 0.2% increase after falling 2% in May. Meanhwil Housing Starts also surprised to the upside, reporting a 1.321 million expansion, up from 1.263 million. A increase of 4.6% shows a very different picture from the 9.7% contraction last month.
- On Thursday, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler pushed back on expectations for near-term monetary policy easing, stating that there should be “no rate cut for some time” as “tariffs begin passing through to consumer prices.” Her comments reflected a hawkish stance centered on persistent inflation pressures.
- In contrast, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly struck a more balanced tone, saying it’s “reasonable to expect two rate cuts by the end of 2025,” while warning that “overly restrictive policy could unduly hurt the labor market” if the Fed waits too long.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller adopted a more dovish view, stating, “It makes sense to cut the FOMC’s policy rate by 25 basis points at the July meeting,” citing risks from slowing growth and labor market softness.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday reflected that inflation is showing signs of rising, reinforcing the view that the Fed may delay rate cuts beyond September, possibly pushing easing to October.
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD regains confidence with prices above $3,350
Gold price action is edging higher on Friday, trading near $3,350 as it continues to coil within a symmetrical triangle formation. The next level of resistance lies near $3,362, the downtrend resistance of the chart pattern.
The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April low-high increase provides a firmer zone of resistance at $3,371.
A break above this level would expose $3,400, a key psychological and structural barrier, followed by the April peak near $3,452.
On the downside, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,324 provides initial support. With a firmer floor at the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $3,292.
A sustained move below this level would shift focus toward the 100-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci level at $3,228.
A downside break of the triangle would suggest bearish pressure returning, with $3,200 as a likely target.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near neutral at 54, momentum remains balanced, underscoring indecision as traders await a directional catalyst.
Gold daily chart
