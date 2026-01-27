Gold: Record highs and market implications – Rabobank

Rabobank's RaboResearch highlights significant movements in Gold and Silver prices, with Gold surpassing $5,000 and Silver rising by 5.5% to over $109. The report emphasizes these trends as indicative of a lack of confidence in the global financial system, labeling it as 'the Debasement Trade.' The analysis suggests that these developments may have broader implications for market dynamics and investor behavior.

Gold and Silver price movements

"Gold is through $5,000 and silver up 5.5% at over $109 – it was even higher intraday. You might not trade either, and I remain sceptical that we are moving back to a gold or silver standard, even for limited international trade. Yet besides the notable industrial implications from silver (and copper), this is hoarding, and a vote of no confidence in the entire global financial architecture."

"Wall Street is calling it 'the Debasement Trade.' That fails to see that, in time, it can lead to Wall Street being put in a basement, or up against a wall. Plenty to think about there."

"There are vast structural changes implied in every part of that sentence."

