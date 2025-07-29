- XAU/USD recovers on soft labor data and easing Dollar after a four-day slide.
- JOLTS job openings fell to 7.437M, stoking hiring concerns amid tariff uncertainties.
- Treasury yields retreat, helping gold bounce off a three-week low near $3,300.
- The Fed is expected to hold rates on Wednesday; focus on possible dissent and inflation outlook.
Gold price recovered some ground on Tuesday after falling for the fourth straight day as the Greenback trimmed some of its earlier gains, which boosted appetite for the yellow metal. A drop in US Treasury yields and a soft labor market report in the United States (US) prompted investors to buy Bullion.
The XAU/USD trades at $3,330, up by 0.50% after reaching a three-week low of $3,301 on Monday and a daily low of $3,308.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for June missed estimates as companies seemed reluctant to hire, spurred by tariff uncertainty. Nevertheless, trade news improved the tone as Beijing and Washington are going to continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before it expires in two weeks, according to Bloomberg, as revealed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Other data showed that Consumer Confidence improved in July, according to the Conference Board (CB), though some comments from the survey showed households are struggling to find jobs.
In the meantime, traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, which would end on Wednesday, with the central bank expected to hold rates unchanged. Worth noting, if there are dissenters on the decision, following the latest remarks from Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.
After this, the US economic docket would be packed, with the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, jobs data, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, and the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Daily digest market movers: Gold rallies in tandem with the Dollar as US yields tumble
- The June JOLTS report revealed that job openings dropped to 7.437 million, down from 7.769 million in May and below expectations of 7.5 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The decline reflects growing business hesitancy to hire amid uncertainty over future tariff levels. The data arrives just before the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting and the release of July’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show a slowdown in job creation to 102,000 from June’s 147,000.
- Separately, the Conference Board reported that Consumer Confidence rose in July, with the index climbing to 97.2 from 93.0 in June, topping estimates of 95.0.
- The Dollar prolonged its gains as portrayed by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against six currencies, is up 0.25% at 98.91.
- US Treasury yields are down on Tuesday, providing a tailwind for Gold prices. The US 10-year T-note yield drops nine bps to 4.183%. US real yields are also falling nine basis points to 1.884%.
- Last week's US economic data, particularly employment, reaffirmed the Fed’s stance to keep the fed fund rate unchanged. This is because inflation metrics had not resumed their downward trend towards the US central bank 2% goal.
- A Reuters poll revealed that market participants expect the Gold price to average $3,320 a troy ounce in 2025, and $3,400 for 2026.
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are pricing a 66% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed at the September 17 meeting.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold bounces back above $3,300, below the confluence of 20-, 50-day SMAs
Gold price shows signs of recovery, after a string of four days of losses, which dragged XAU from around $3,438 to $3,301. Momentum shows that sellers are taking a breather, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Still, further downside is seen as the RSI turned bearish, and XAU/USD is still below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,336.
If the 50-day SMA is cleared, look for a test of the 20-day SMA at $3,345, $3,350, and the $3,400 mark. Otherwise, if XAU/USD extends its losses below $3,300, the next support would be the confluence of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the June 30 low, around $3,242-3,246, respectively.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Focus shifts to the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD accelerated its slide on Wednesday, tumbling to a five‑week low after flirting with the 0.6420 area. The pair extended its losing streak to five sessions as the US Dollar’s strength picked up pace—buoyed by stronger‑than‑expected economic data and Chair Powell’s hawkish tone.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD slid for a fifth consecutive day, dipping back to early‑June territory near 1.1410 as the Greenback rallied and markets absorbed the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged and the upbeat tone delivered by Chair Powell at his press conference.
Gold down to fresh July lows in the $3,270 area
After the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged following its July meeting, the US Dollar found additional legs across the FX board. Chair Jerome Powell refused to give up to President Trump's pressures, and reiterated data will lead the central bank's way. XAU/USD hovers near $3,270 early in the Asian session.
XRP price holds above $3.00 support ahead of US government crypto policy report
Ripple (XRP) upholds support above $3.00 on Wednesday amid growing concerns about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.