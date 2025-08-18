- Gold rebounds from over two-week low amid renewed safe-haven demand markets await the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.
- The US Dollar holds firm, while lower Treasury yields offer limited relief to Gold as equity markets hover near record highs.
- Mixed US economic data tempers rate cut optimism, though markets still largely expect a 25 bps cut in September.
Gold (XAU/USD) kicks off the week on a volatile note, staging a sharp intraday recovery after briefly dipping to an 11-day low near $3,323 during early Monday trade. The rebound appears to be driven by renewed safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, after the weekend summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to deliver a breakthrough.
At the time of writing, the precious metal is trading around $3,348 during the European session, up 0.36% on the day. Despite the sharp intraday rebound, price action remains confined within the familiar trading range established last week. Markets remain cautious as attention turns to a scheduled meeting later on Monday between President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, which could shape the next phase of diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine conflict.
The Trump-Putin meeting, held in Alaska on Friday, ended without a clear resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. There was no ceasefire agreement, although talks about possible security guarantees for Ukraine gave some hope that progress could still be made.
President Trump shifted focus away from demanding an immediate ceasefire and instead supported a broader peace agreement framework. At the same time, reports said that Russia asked for control over disputed areas like Donetsk, a concession that Ukraine is unlikely to accept. With the proposals now on the table, the next move rests with Ukraine and its allies.
A modest uptick in the US Dollar (USD) and equity markets trading near record highs are limiting further upside for Gold. However, a pullback in US Treasury yields is lending support to the metal. The combination of mixed market signals is keeping Gold in a tight range, with traders now looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium at the end of the week for fresh cues on interest rate direction and broader monetary policy outlook.
Market movers: Dollar steady, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy talks
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding firm above a two-week low, trading near the 98.00 psychological level.
- US Treasury yields edge lower across the curve after rising for two consecutive sessions. The benchmark 10-year yield is down about 2.3 basis points to 4.297%, while the 30-year slips nearly 2 basis points to 4.899%, offering relief to bullion, which tends to struggle when yields are rising.
- US Retail Sales in July rose 0.5% MoM, in line with expectations, but slower than the upwardly revised 0.9% increase in June. On a yearly basis, sales growth eased to 3.9% from 4.4%, pointing to some cooling in consumer spending.
- Consumer sentiment also softened, with the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August dropping to 58.6 from 61.7, while long-term inflation expectations spiked — the one-year outlook surged to 4.9% and the five-year view rose to 3.9%.
- Last week’s US inflation data pointed to a mixed picture. While consumer prices rose steadily, the sharp jump in wholesale inflation challenged the case for a surprise 50 bps rate cut or aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
- While markets still see a high chance of a rate cut in September, traders trimmed some bets after the latest US data. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis point cut at the next Fed meeting stands at 84%, down from nearly 100% earlier last week following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Rate cut expectations continue to act as a tailwind for Gold, helping to limit its downside.
- The CFTC’s Gold Commitment of Traders (CoT) report, released on August 15, showed that speculative net-long positions fell to 229,500 contracts from 237,100 the previous week. The data suggests that investors have slightly reduced their bullish exposure to Gold amid cautious market sentiment.
- A quiet US economic calendar on Monday leaves Gold more sensitive to geopolitical headlines, with traders closely watching developments around the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.
- This week’s key highlights include the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes due Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, both of which could offer fresh clues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD trapped in range as bulls struggle above $3,350
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to trade within a well-defined consolidation range on the 4-hour chart with immediate support at $3,330 and resistance at $3,370. The metal remains caught in consolidation as traders await fresh directional cues from geopolitical developments. Price action shows limited commitment from either bulls or bears, keeping Gold stuck in familiar territory.
Repeated dip-buying interest has emerged near the $3,330 support area, but Gold is struggling to gain traction above $3,350. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently near $3,348, is acting as immediate resistance. Meanwhile, the 50-period SMA around $3,362 reinforces the topside barrier, closely aligning with the upper edge of the consolidation range.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering just below the neutral 50 level, having recovered modestly after edging close to oversold territory earlier. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing tentative signs of a bullish crossover, but both the MACD and signal lines remain below the zero threshold, and the histogram bars are shallow. This setup suggests fading downside pressure, though the absence of strong momentum keeps the short-term outlook cautious.
A break above $3,370 would be needed to confirm a bullish breakout, potentially opening the door toward the $3,400 psychological level. On the downside, a sustained move below $3,330 could expose the next support at $3,300, with further downside risk if that level gives way.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
