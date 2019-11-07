Gold: Range breakdown confirmed as US yields hit three-month highs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold has dived out of its recent trading range of $1,520-$1,475. 
  • US 10-year yield has hit the highest level in over three months, weakening demand for gold. 

Gold is looking south, having witnessed a range breakdown amid the spike in the US treasury yields. 

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,468 per Oz, representing a 1.48% drop on the day. Prices hit a low of $1,460 earlier today. That was the lowest level since Oct. 1. 

With the drop to multi-week lows, gold has convincingly dived out of a five-week trading range of $1,520-$1,475. 

The breakdown could be associated with the rise in the US Treasury yields. Notably, the 10-year yield has risen from 1.80% to 1.97% –the highest level since Aug. 1 – making the zero-yielding gold looks unattractive. 

The rise in yields is also boding well for the Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against major currencies. The index is currently trading at 98.13, representing a 0.20% gain on the day. The American Dollar is gold's biggest nemesis.  

Looking forward, the US-China trade optimism and the uptick in the stocks and yields will likely keep gold on the defensive. 

A deeper drop toward $1,450 could be seen, unless China's trade data prints well below estimates, forcing investors to boost their exposure to safe-haven assets. 

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1468.18
Today Daily Change -22.97
Today Daily Change % -1.54
Today daily open 1491.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1494.47
Daily SMA50 1501.96
Daily SMA100 1475.46
Daily SMA200 1389.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1494.04
Previous Daily Low 1482.7
Previous Weekly High 1515.38
Previous Weekly Low 1481.1
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1489.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1487.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1484.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1477.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1473.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1495.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1500.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 1507.24

 

 

EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support

EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support

EUR/USD is currently holding above the 50-day average support at 1.1039 with the daily chart reporting a bearish bias. The bearish setup remains valid with the double top pattern calling a move below 1.10.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Mildly bid but lower highs setup intact

GBP/USD: Mildly bid but lower highs setup intact

GBP/USD is flashing green at press time, but the bias remains bearish with lower highs setup intact on the hourly chart. The pair is currently trading at 1.2822, having added more than 10 pips in the last few minutes. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY looks to retest 109.50 on renewed trade optimism

USD/JPY looks to retest 109.50 on renewed trade optimism

USD/JPY jumped about 15-pips on the latest trade-positive headlines while the upbeat Japanese data failed to put a bid under JPY, possibly due to risk-on in the equity markets. Markets likely expect household spending to drop over the coming months.

USD/JPY News

Gold is looking south, having witnessed a range breakdown amid the spike in the US treasury yields. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,468 per Oz, representing a 1.48% drop on the day. Prices hit a low of $1,460 earlier today. 

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

