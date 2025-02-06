- Gold’s all-time high currently stands at $2,882.35 printed on Wednesday.
- Gold saw some easing after US Treasury Secretary Bessent revealed Trump wants to bring down 10-year yields, not Fed rate cuts.
- Bullion's winning streak is at risk of snapping and faces selling pressure this Thursday in Asia.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) is heading lower this Thursday and trades around $2,859 at the time of writing. The slide is mainly triggered by comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that the Trump administration's focus is on bringing down 10-year Treasury yields, not the Federal Reserve's (Fed) benchmark short-term interest rate, Bloomberg reports.
On the economic data front, all eyes will be on the Bank of England monetary policy decision, where a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut is expected, to 4.50% after cutting it by 50 bps throughout 2024. Besides that, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak later this Thursday, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Daily digest market movers: Driving forces
- Comments from US President Donald Trump on Gaza and a new nuclear deal with Iran are soothing the tail risk element in the markets, which makes investors pare back some positions in Gold, Bloomberg reports. Trump is also expected to present a plan next week to end the war in Ukraine, which will help to ease the risk premium further.
- Commodity markets are poised to break out of a two-year slump as a rally in precious metal and agriculture prices takes place. The Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index, which trades a basket of 24 energy, metals, and agricultural futures, has already jumped 5.9 percent this year to its highest level since the end of 2022 – which was a golden year for raw materials as economies returned from COVID-19 hibernation and the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc on supply chains, Bloomberg reports.
- Gold in the Bank of England vault is trading at a discount to the wider market, as fears over potential Trump’s tariffs spark a scramble for bullion that’s resulting in weeks-long queues to withdraw metal, Reuters reports.
- The Bank of England is set to release its monetary policy decision at 12:00 GMT. The expectation is for a 25 basis point interest rate cut from 4.75% to 4.50%.
Technical Analysis: Headline risks elevated
Markets need to change their stance quite quickly, which means that Gold is not in the sweet spot this Thursday. ‘Peaceful’ comments from US President Donald Trump are taking markets by surprise and supporting a more risky stance, which means safe havens are out of favour. With Gold being clearly one of those, selling pressure on Thursday could persist until a contradictory headline or comment comes out.
The S1 support level on Thursday is the first nearby support at $2,8343. From there, S2 support should come in at $2,820. In case of a correction, the bigger $2,790 level (the previous high of October 31, 2024) should be able to catch any falling knives.
On the upside, R1 resistance comes in at $2,886, just slightly above the current all-time high. In case the rally can pick up where it left off, the upside level to beat in terms of daily pivotal levels is R2 resistance near $2,905 after breaking above $2,900.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends the drop toward 1.2400 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is falling further toward 1.2400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair bears the brunt of the exepctations surrounding the Fed-BoE policy divergence. The BoE is on track to lower key interest rate by 25 bps to 4.50% following its February policy meeting.
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0400 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data
EUR/USD depreciates after two days of gains, trading below 1.0400 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Broad US Dollar rebound weigh negatively on the pair. Traders await Eurozone Retail Sales data scheduled to be released later in the day.
Gold rally stalls as US Treasury Secretary Bessent says Trump’s focus is on lowering 10-year yields, not Fed
Gold’s all-time high currently stands at $2,882.35 printed on Wednesday. Bullion caught by surprise after comments from US Treasury Secretary Bessent revealing Trump wants to bring down 10-year yields, not Fed rate cuts. Gold snaps winning streak and faces selling pressure this Thursday in Asia.
BoE expected to trim interest rate amid steady inflation and weak economic growth
The Bank of England is expected to trim the benchmark rate by 25 basis points. Softer UK inflation figures are overshadowed by concerns about slowing growth.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.