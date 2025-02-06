Gold’s all-time high currently stands at $2,882.35 printed on Wednesday.

Gold saw some easing after US Treasury Secretary Bessent revealed Trump wants to bring down 10-year yields, not Fed rate cuts.

Bullion's winning streak is at risk of snapping and faces selling pressure this Thursday in Asia.

Gold’s price (XAU/USD) is heading lower this Thursday and trades around $2,859 at the time of writing. The slide is mainly triggered by comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that the Trump administration's focus is on bringing down 10-year Treasury yields, not the Federal Reserve's (Fed) benchmark short-term interest rate, Bloomberg reports.

On the economic data front, all eyes will be on the Bank of England monetary policy decision, where a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut is expected, to 4.50% after cutting it by 50 bps throughout 2024. Besides that, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak later this Thursday, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls data release.

Daily digest market movers: Driving forces

Comments from US President Donald Trump on Gaza and a new nuclear deal with Iran are soothing the tail risk element in the markets, which makes investors pare back some positions in Gold, Bloomberg reports. Trump is also expected to present a plan next week to end the war in Ukraine, which will help to ease the risk premium further.

Commodity markets are poised to break out of a two-year slump as a rally in precious metal and agriculture prices takes place. The Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index, which trades a basket of 24 energy, metals, and agricultural futures, has already jumped 5.9 percent this year to its highest level since the end of 2022 – which was a golden year for raw materials as economies returned from COVID-19 hibernation and the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc on supply chains, Bloomberg reports.

Gold in the Bank of England vault is trading at a discount to the wider market, as fears over potential Trump’s tariffs spark a scramble for bullion that’s resulting in weeks-long queues to withdraw metal, Reuters reports.

The Bank of England is set to release its monetary policy decision at 12:00 GMT. The expectation is for a 25 basis point interest rate cut from 4.75% to 4.50%.

Technical Analysis: Headline risks elevated

Markets need to change their stance quite quickly, which means that Gold is not in the sweet spot this Thursday. ‘Peaceful’ comments from US President Donald Trump are taking markets by surprise and supporting a more risky stance, which means safe havens are out of favour. With Gold being clearly one of those, selling pressure on Thursday could persist until a contradictory headline or comment comes out.

The S1 support level on Thursday is the first nearby support at $2,8343. From there, S2 support should come in at $2,820. In case of a correction, the bigger $2,790 level (the previous high of October 31, 2024) should be able to catch any falling knives.

On the upside, R1 resistance comes in at $2,886, just slightly above the current all-time high. In case the rally can pick up where it left off, the upside level to beat in terms of daily pivotal levels is R2 resistance near $2,905 after breaking above $2,900.

XAU/USD: Daily Chart