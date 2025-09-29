- Gold rallies to fresh record highs above $3,800 as bullish momentum extends.
- A weaker USD and softer Treasury yields keep downside cushioned, while geopolitical tensions and US government shutdown risk add to safe-haven flows.
- Light US calendar on Monday with Pending Home Sales and remarks from St. Louis Fed’s Musalem and NY Fed’s Williams.
Gold (XAU/USD) shines bright at the start of the new week, climbing past $3,800 for the first time and reaching a fresh record high. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading near $3,825, up around 1.70% on the day, extending its record-breaking rally into a seventh straight week.
After spending much of last week consolidating just below the previous all-time high near $3,791, momentum returned on Friday following the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. While the data came in broadly as expected, inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target, keeping the focus on upcoming labor-market indicators for clues on the Fed’s next move.
All eyes now turn to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, with labor-market conditions increasingly seen as the main downside risk to the economy and central to the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. As traders brace for the jobs data, the broader backdrop remains supportive of Gold’s rally.
A broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) and subdued Treasury yields continue to cushion the downside for Gold, while persistent geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff concerns, as well as uncertainty over a potential United States (US) government shutdown, keep the safe-haven bid in play.
Market movers: US shutdown risk, Fed outlook and labour data in focus
- The US faces the risk of a government shutdown from Wednesday unless Congress agrees on new funding legislation. Republican leaders in the House have pushed a stopgap bill to extend funding through November 21, but Senate Democrats have refused to back it without policy concessions. President Trump is scheduled to meet with top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress later on Monday in a last-ditch effort to reach a deal on extending government funding and averting a shutdown.
- According to the BHH Marketview report, “the threat of a US government shutdown on Wednesday could potentially lead to a more dovish Fed. If a shutdown is brief, the Fed will largely ignore it. However, a prolonged shutdown (more than two weeks) increases the downside risk to growth and raises the likelihood of a more accommodative Fed.”
- Fed Governor Hammack told CNBC on Monday that the central bank still needs to maintain a restrictive policy stance, noting that the labor market appears broadly in balance but that there is lingering inflationary pressure, particularly in the services sector. He also cautioned that it is “more difficult to see that tariffs will be a one-time impact.”
- The core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of underlying inflation, rose 0.2% MoM, matching forecasts and down from July’s originally reported 0.3%, which was revised lower to 0.2%. The headline PCE Price Index rose 0.3% on the month, matching expectations and up from 0.2% in July, while the annual rate ticked up to 2.7% in August from 2.6% a month earlier.
- Monday’s US calendar is relatively light, featuring Pending Home Sales data, along with remarks later in the day from St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem and New York Fed President John Williams.
Technical analysis:
XAU/USD has decisively broken above the previous resistance level near $3,800. The breakout occurred after a period of sideways consolidation, signaling renewed bullish momentum, with the price action firmly above both the 21 and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart.
Immediate support now lies at the former breakout zone around $3,800, followed by the next cushion near the 21-period SMA at $3,761 and the 50-period SMA at $3,726. A sustained hold above $3,800 would maintain the near-term bullish bias, with further upside targets eyed toward $3,850 and beyond.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 73 on the 4-hour chart, suggesting strong buying interest, though it also signals overbought conditions that could trigger a short-term pullback. A dip back below $3,800 would hint at profit-taking but is likely to attract fresh buying interest near the breakout zone.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold sits at fresh record highs above $3,800
Gold hangs close to record highs above $3,800 in Monday's European trading hours.. Concerns about a US government shutdown and market talks on fresh tariffs weigh on the US Dollar amid looming Fed rate cut bets, underpinning Gold. Fedspeak and US data remain in focus.
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1700 as USD weakens on government shutdown risks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar weakens due to concerns over a likely US government shutdown later this week. In the meantime, the pair will look to ECB- and Fed- speak for fresh trading directives.
GBP/USD advances to near 1.3450 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances to near 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar loses ground as the US August PCE inflation report reinforced Fed rate cut expectations, further undermined by government shutdown fears. Speeches from BoE and Fed officials remain in focus.
Crypto market steadies ahead of Litecoin, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano spot ETFs deadlines
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization remains steady at $3.8 trillion as of Monday's press time, following a 2.29% rise on Sunday. This stability, following the massive liquidation spikes of over $3 billion on September 22 and $1 billion on Thursday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.