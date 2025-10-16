Gold (XAU/USD) retreats slightly from a fresh all-time peak touched during the Asian session on Thursday, though it retains its positive bias for the fifth straight day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Worries about economic risks stemming from the US government shutdown, US-China trade war, and rising geopolitical tensions continue to underpin demand for the safe-haven bullion. Apart from this, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations further contribute to limiting the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal.

In fact, traders now seem to have nearly fully priced in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times this year. The outlook drags the US Dollar (USD) to an over one-week low and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move for the Gold. The market focus now shifts to speeches from influential FOMC members, which could drive the USD and the XAU/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold pauses bullish run as bulls opt to take some profits off the table

The partial federal government shutdown has extended into a third week, with no resolution in sight. The vote on the Republican-backed stopgap funding bill to reopen the government fell short of the votes needed for passage in the Senate for the ninth time on Wednesday.

Investors seem worried that a prolonged US government closure would affect the economic performance. A Treasury official said that the shutdown may cost the US economy $15 billion a week in lost output, correcting an earlier statement from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

U.S.-China trade tensions escalated further after both sides imposed tit-for-tat port fees this week. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump said that he was considering terminating the cooking oil trade with China in retaliation to the latter's refusal to purchase American soybeans.

Trump said that he saw the US as locked in an all-out trade war with China. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed a pause of import duties on Chinese goods for longer than three months if China halts its plan for strict export controls on rare-earth elements.

On the geopolitical front, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Russia of possible costs for its continued aggression if the war in Ukraine does not come to an end. Moreover, Trump had said that he is considering providing Ukraine with longer-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone on Tuesday, saying that the labor market remained mired in its low-hiring, low-firing doldrums through September. This reaffirms market bets for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut at each of the October and December meetings.

The US Dollar prolongs its downtrend for the third straight day and drops to an over one-week low during the Asian session on Thursday. This contributes to an extension of the recent record-setting run in the Gold price and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, speeches from a slew of influential FOMC members will be scrutinized for rate-cut cues. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand and providing some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Gold corrective pullbacks could be seen as buying opportunity amid constructive setup

The XAU/USD pair has been trending higher along an upward-sloping trend line over the past month or so. Furthermore, the overnight sustained break and acceptance above the $4,200 round figure could be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. However, an extremely overbought daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) warrants caution before positioning for a further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, any corrective pullback could attract some buyers near the $4,200 mark, which, in turn, should limit the downside for the Gold near the $4,180-4,175 region. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the commodity to the $4,135-4,135 intermediate support en route to the $4,100 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the $4,060-4,055 region, which, if broken decisively, could be seen as the first sign that the XAU/USD pair has topped out in the near term.