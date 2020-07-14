Gold probes multi-day lows around $1,790/oz

- Gold losses the grip and breaks below the $1,800 mark.
- Markets’ attention looks to risk trends, US CPI data.
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading Monday’s uptick and are resuming the downside in sub-$1,800 levels on turnaround Tuesday.
Gold looks to risk trends, pandemic
The negative price action in the yellow metal comes despite the softer tone in the greenback and amidst the almost-constant bias among investors towards the riskier assets.
Further out, Gold now appears somewhat decoupled from the recent move up in tandem with the riskier assets, which was mainly sustained by the declining opportunity costs of holding the metal in a context dominated by negative real interest rates.
However, the commodity is expected to remain vigilant on bouts of risk aversion exclusively in response to the advance of the pandemic and its impact on the economy as well as geopolitical/trade jitters from the US-China scenario.
Later in the session, investors will look to the release of US inflation figures measured by the CPI for the month of June.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is losing 0.49% at $1,793.61 and faces the next support at $1,756.00 (monthly low Jul.6) seconded by $1,737.01 (55-day SMA) and then $1,670.88 (monthly low Jun.5). On the other hand, a breakout of $1,818.14 (2020 high Jul.8) would expose $1,912.29 (monthly high Aug.2011) and then $1,920.94 (monthly high Sep.2011).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
