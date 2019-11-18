Gold Prices News: XAU/USD still under immense bear pressure, levels

Gold Technical Analysis: Bears aim toward multi-month lows around $1445

Gold has added to the previous session's modest losses. It has remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday – erasing all of the gains recorded last week.





Is Gold losing its way?

Gold Futures have continued their losing ways, refreshing the 3-month down channel by reversing last week's gains below $1,459.00. The rejection at the 20-day SMA could alert market participants to the prospect of a move below the $1,445.00 which will shift the medium-term outlook completely into a negative one.

Market Optimism Keeps Gold Under Pressure

Early in a new November week, Gold is consolidating at 1465.60. Market players are on standby: there won't be any serious dynamics in the instrument until media reports some more or less interesting news on the US-China trade agreement.