- Gold price prints a fresh intraday low amid caution ahead of US Inflation data.
- A tight labor market and high inflation could force the Fed to lift interest rates further.
- Fed Williams seems confident that the central bank would consider a rate cut in early 2024.
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes its intraday low around $1,930.00 as concerns over Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data dampen its appeal. The precious metal comes under severe pressure amid strength in the US Dollar as investors hope that the United States inflation could turn out persistent due to sustained wage growth and global oil price recovery.
Sticky inflationary pressures in the United States economy are going to force Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to consider a continuation of its aggressive rate-tightening cycle. US home-buyers are already facing the burden of higher borrowing costs and further policy tightening would impact the demand for new houses.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price oscillates despite resilient US Dollar
- Gold price remains directionless above $1,930.00 as investors await United States inflation data for a decisive move.
- The precious metal surrenders marginal gains inspired by a hiring slowdown as wage growth remains steady and the jobless rate near historic lows.
- The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report conveys a significant slowdown in firms’ hiring process, portraying a cautious economic outlook.
- Wage growth remains intact as firms offer decent hikes to retain talent.
- In spite of a hiring slowdown, the labor market is still tight enough to create inflationary pressures.
- Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that July’s employment remains in line with expectations and he is not surprised that wage growth is still strong. He further added that the central bank will keep interest rate policy restrictive in 2024.
- In addition to an upbeat labor market, investors have started anticipating that the global oil price recovery could elevate gasoline prices and headline inflation could become stubborn.
- This week, the show-stopper event will be the US Consumer Price Index data, which will be published on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
- Per estimates, headline and core CPI maintained the pace of 0.2% in July. Annual headline CPI rebounded to 3.3% vs. June’s print of 3.0%. Contrary, core inflation that excludes volatile food and oil prices decelerated marginally to 4.7% against a prior reading of 4.8%.
- Signs of persistence in US inflation would elevate hopes of a continuation of the rate-tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said at a community event in Atlanta that the duo of the tight labor market and still-elevated inflation supports more interest rate hikes from the central bank ahead.
- About interest rate guidance beyond 2023, New York Fed President John C. Williams said on Monday that the possibility of cutting rates in early 2024 cannot be ruled out. He further added that inflation is coming down as expected and the jobless rate could elevate as the economy cools off.
- The US Dollar Index climbs to near 102.40, supported by a cautious market mood.
- A survey from Fannie Mae showed that the percentage of consumers claiming the current period bad for buying a new home rose to 82%, the highest in at least 13 years due to rising borrowing costs.
Technical Analysis: Gold price eyes downside below $1,930
Gold price struggles to stabilize above the immediate support of $1,930.00 amid an absence of supportive economic indicators. The precious metal shifts into bearish territory after a breakdown of the Head and Shoulders chart pattern formed on a lower time frame. Bear cross, represented by the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,950.00, indicates more weakness ahead. The yellow metal is seen declining toward the 200-day EMA, which is hovering around $1,907.00.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
