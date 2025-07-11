- Gold rebounds sharply from $3,322 as risk sentiment boosts safe-haven demand.
- Trump hits Canada with 35% tariffs, mulls 15–20% duties on others.
- Traders brace for US CPI and key Fedspeak ahead of July 19 blackout.
Gold price rallies nearly 1% on Friday as the market mood shifts sour on controversial trade policies imposed by US President Donald Trump on Canada and threatening to broaden duties to other countries and Copper. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $3,354 after bouncing off daily lows of $3,322.
On Thursday, Trump unveiled 35% tariffs on Canadian goods, though he maintains exemptions for products that adhere to the USMCA trade deal signed in 2020. Moreover, he stated that he is planning to impose blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most trading partners.
The economic calendar in the US is scarce. Chicago’s Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that he does not understand arguments that the Fed should cut rates to make government debt cheaper and reiterated the Fed’s mandate is on jobs and price stability.
Next week, the US economic docket will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, Retail Sales, Initial Jobless Claims data, along with a flurry of Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers ahead of the blackout period, set to begin on July 19.
Daily digest market movers: Gold and US Dollar climb in tandem on risk-off mood
- Gold price benefited from the escalation of the trade war, even though the Dollar remains solid in the week, set to print gains of over 0.87%, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), its best week since February 2025.
- On trade, US President Donald Trump announced 50% duties on Copper imports and Brazilian products.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee commented that before April 2 Liberation Day tariffs, the hard data on the economy was looking solid. Still, since then, there has been potential disruption and ambiguity that the Fed needs to resolve.
- The US CPI for June will be revealed next week, with figures expected to rise 2.6%, up from 2.4% in May, on a yearly basis. Monthly, the print is awaited at 0.3% up from 0.1% in the previous month.
- Core CPI is expected to increase by 2.8% YoY in June, unchanged from May figures. Every month, core inflation is awaited at 0.3% MoM, up from 0.1%.
- Further US data is expected. Retail Sales in June are foreseen to remain unchanged at 0%, following May’s -0.9% plunge. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 12 are projected to drop from 227K to 225K.
- On Wednesday, the US President Donald Trump emphasized that he would apply 10% additional tariffs to countries aligning themselves with anti-American policies of the BRICS.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade revealed that market players are eyeing 49 basis points (bps) of easing in 2025.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price rallies toward $3,350
Gold price uptrend resumed as the yellow metal rose above $3,350, which opened the door for further upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish of late, hinting that buyers are gathering traction.
An XAU/USD daily close above $3,350 sets the stage to challenge the $3,400 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the $3,450 mark, ahead of the record high of $3,500. On the downside, if Bullion prices tumble toward $3,300, expect a test of lower prices. The next support levels would be the confluence of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and June 30's $3,246, followed by $3,200.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to gather traction, remains below 1.1700
EUR/USD fails to gather momentum, trading below 1.1700 at the end of the week. The pair is pulled down by dwindling prospects for an EU-US trade accord, as US President Trump is expected to send a tariff letter to the European Union later today, while the continued demand for the US Dollar also keeps the risk complex under extra pressure.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold challenges two-week highs near $3,360
Gold gains upside impulse at the end of the week, trading near the $3,360 mark per troy ounce in respose to solid demand from te safe-haven space. Persistent trade uncertainty underpins the ongoing risk-off mood among investors, lending extra wings to the precious metal.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500, flirts with three-week lows
GBP/USD continues its weekly retracement on Friday, trading at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below the 1.3500 support. The UK's poor GDP statistics drags on the British pound, while the US Dollar continues to profit from safe-haven flows, sending Cable and its risk-related peers to lower levels.
Week ahead – A storm of CPI data and China’s GDP in focus amid trade uncertainty
Dollar attracts safe haven flows amid trade anxiety. US inflation data could shake July Fed cut probability. UK, Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers also on tap. Weak Chinese growth may increase calls for more stimulus.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.