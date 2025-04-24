- Gold snaps two-day losing streak, gaining 1.5% on fresh trade war fears.
- Trump softens tariff talk, but China denies negotiations and demands full rollback.
- Fed rate cut bets rise as yields drop and economic uncertainty builds.
Gold price snapped two days of losses on Thursday and rose $50, or more than 1.50%, amid renewed concerns about the US-China trade war. Even though US President Donald Trump softened his stance on sticking to 145% tariffs on Beijing, the XAU/USD trades at $3,338 after jumping off daily lows of $3,287.
Market mood remains upbeat with Wall Street posting gains. Although traders seem relieved by Trump’s willingness to reach a deal with Beijing, China plays hardball and asks to cancel all “unilateral” US tariffs, clarifying that they have not held talks with the US government.
Bullion prices advance underpinned by the plunge in US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is also feeling the pain after hitting four-day peaks against a basket of six currencies.
US economic data witnessed the release of Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, which was aligned with estimates. Durable Goods Orders jumped sharply in March, sponsored by airplane orders.
Meanwhile, a wave of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials grabbed the headlines. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack stated the Fed could act as soon as June if the data supports it but emphasized that uncertainty is weighing on business planning.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed a similar tone, noting that while action in June remains on the table, rate cuts may be driven by a weakening labor market. Waller said, “rate cuts could come from rising unemployment.”
Regarding the chances of the Fed reducing interest rates at the upcoming meeting, traders see a 94% chance of keeping them unchanged, according to Prime Market Terminal. Nevertheless, traders expect the Fed funds rate to end at 3.45%, equal to 86 basis points of easing (bps).
Source: Prime Market Terminal
Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs boosted by weak US Dollar
- The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note has decreased by seven-and-a-half basis points, reaching 4.31%.
- US real yields collapsed seven bps to 2.023%, as shown by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yields.
- US Durable Goods Orders soared in March from 0.9% to 9.2%, sponsored by aircraft bookings. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending April 19 rose by 222K as expected, up from 216K in the previous reading.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price uptrend resumes as buyers reclaim $3,300
The Gold price uptrend resumed, yet buyers must clear the April 22 high of $3,386 to prevent sellers from dragging lower prices. The next key resistance level would be $3,400, followed by the $3,450 and the $3,500 figure.
On the other hand, if XAU/USD tumbles below $3,300, this could open the door to test $3,200 ahead of the April 3 peak of $3,167. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,041.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.