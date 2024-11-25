- Gold price falls sharply from a three-week high in the wake of the risk-on environment.
- Bets for slower Fed rate cuts also drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Retreating US bond yields could support the XAU/USD and warrants caution for bears.
Gold price (XAU/USD) maintains its heavily offered tone through the early European session on Monday, albeit manages to hold above the $2,650 level and defend the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Scott Bessent's nomination as US Treasury Secretary clears a major point of uncertainty for markets. This, along with reports that Israel was close to reaching a ceasefire with the military group Hezbollah in Lebanon, boosts investors' confidence and turns out to be a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.
Moreover, expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies could reignite inflation and limit the scope for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). This exerts additional pressure on the non-yielding Gold price. Meanwhile, Bessent has been vocal about the need to control the deficit, and his nomination offers some respite to bond investors. This, in turn, triggers a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields and helps limit any further depreciating move for the XAU/USD, warranting caution for bears.
Gold price is pressured by the risk-on impulse, bets for slower Fed rate cuts
- The risk-on mood fails to assist the Gold price to capitalize on last week's strong gains and leads to an intraday turnaround from a three-week high on Monday.
- Scott Bessent's nomination as US Treasury Secretary and de-escalation in the long-running Middle East conflict boosts investors' confidence at the start of a new week.
- Media reports suggest that Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group are on the cusp of a ceasefire deal, though an agreement is not fully formed yet.
- Furthermore, the optimism over more business-friendly policies from the new Trump administration remains supportive of a positive tone around the equity markets.
- S&P Global's Composite US PMI rose to 55.3 in November – the highest level since April 2022 – and suggested that growth probably accelerated in the fourth quarter.
- The recent hawkish remarks from several Federal Reserve policymakers and potential inflation surprises could support an on-hold interest rate decision in December.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that traders are currently pricing in just over a 55% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points next month.
- Investors this week will closely scrutinize the minutes from the November FOMC meeting, and the US Personal Consumption and Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data.
- Bessent's conservative views on fiscal policy trigger a corrective decline in the US Treasury bond yields and prompt some US Dollar profit-taking from a two-year top.
Gold price bears await sustained break below 100-period SMA on 4-hour chart
From a technical perspective, the sharp intraday downfall drags the Gold price below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent strong recovery from a two-month low touched on November 14. The subsequent decline, however, stalls near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $2,660-2,658 region. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the negative zone and are holding in positive territory on the 4-hour chart. This makes it prudent for bearish traders to wait for some follow-through selling below the 100-period SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $2,650 area, before placing fresh bets. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $2,630-2,629 region, or the 50% retracement level, en route to the $2,610-2,608 zone, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the $2,677-2,678 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $2,700 mark. This is followed by the Asian session high, around the $2,721-2,722 area, above which the Gold price could accelerate the move up towards the $2,748-2,750 supply zone. The momentum could extend further towards retesting the all-time peak, around the $2,790 region touched in late October.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
