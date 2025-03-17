- Gold price remains close to all-time peak as rising trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand.
- Bets that the Fed will cut rates several times in 2025 lend additional support to the XAU/USD.
- The USD hangs near a multi-month low and further underpins the commodity ahead of the Fed.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the first half of the European session on Monday and remains below the all-time peak – levels beyond the $3,000 psychological mark touched on Friday. Bulls now seem reluctant to place fresh bets and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks – the highly-anticipated Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision and the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
In the meantime, worries about escalating trade tensions and their impact on the global economy, along with geopolitical risks, continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price. Apart from this, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates several times in 2025 and a bearish US Dollar (USD) underpin the non-yielding yellow metal. However, a positive risk tone, bolstered by the optimism over China's stimulus measures announced over the weekend, caps the XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price consolidates near all-time peak ahead of this week's key central bank event risks
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Sunday that he is not worried about recent market downturns because corrections are healthy and normal. Commenting on the chance of a recession, Bessent added that there are no guarantees. This, along with worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, continues to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price.
- On the geopolitical front, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, following deadly US airstrikes, said on Sunday that his militants would target US ships in the Red Sea as long as the US continues its attacks on Yemen. In response, the US defense secretary said on Sunday that the US will continue attacking Yemen's Houthis until they stop attacks on shipping, raising the risk of a further escalation of conflict in the region.
- Meanwhile, an Israeli drone attack in northern Gaza killed at least nine people, including three journalists on Saturday. Israel’s military said that its forces have intervened to thwart threats by terrorists approaching its troops or planting bombs since the January 19 ceasefire took effect. The Israeli military added that six men killed in the strike were identified as members of the armed wings of Hamas.
- Market participants have been pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates several times this year amid worries about an economic downturn on the back of the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies. This comes on top of softer US inflation figures released last week and signs of a cooling labor market, supporting prospects for further policy easing by the US central bank.
- In fact, the Fed funds futures suggest that the Fed could lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points each at the June, July, and October monetary policy meetings. The expectations were further reaffirmed by the University of Michigan Surveys on Friday, which showed that the Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in March. This keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive near a multi-month low.
- China’s State Council announced a special action plan on Sunday aimed at stimulating domestic consumption and introduced measures to increase household incomes. Adding to this, China’s Shenzhen eased its housing provident fund loan policies to stimulate the property market and clear the overhang. This, in turn, boosts investors' confidence and caps any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair.
- Traders now look forward to Monday's US economic docket – featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Index – for some impetus later during the North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the crucial FOMC decision on Wednesday, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold price bulls have the upper hand; last week's breakout above the $2,928-2,930 strong hurdle remain in play
From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the $2,928-2,930 horizontal resistance and a subsequent move was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. That said, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains close to the overbought territory and is holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the Gold price. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up. Nevertheless, the broader setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD pair remains to the upside and supports prospects for an extension of a well-established uptrend witnessed over the past three months or so.
Meanwhile, any meaningful corrective slide might now attract fresh buyers near the $2,956 resistance breakpoint, below which the Gold price could drop to the $2,930-2,928 horizontal zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses. The XAU/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the $2,900 round figure en route to last week's swing low, around the $2,880 region.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0900 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar steadies as traders exercise caution before US Retail Sales data due later in the day. Meanwhile, the Euro stays defensive ahead of Tuesday's German vote on fiscal reforms and US-Russia talks.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2950, with Fed-BoE meetings on tap
GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.2950 in the European trading hours on Monday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias as the risk mood turns cautious amid looming concerns over a trade war and Middle East conflict. The focus shifts to the US Retail Sales data ahead of this week's BoE and Fed event risks.
Gold price trades with positive bias just below $3,000 and record high set on Friday
Gold price remains close to all-time peak as rising trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. Bets that the Fed will cut rates several times in 2025 lend additional support to the XAU/USD.
SEC pumps breaks on altcoin ETFs, institutional interest remains
Altcoins begin their slow recovery amidst Bitcoin’s 5% rally on Friday. The US financial regulator delayed its decisions on spot altcoin Exchange Traded Fund applications, raising concerns among traders.
The week ahead: Central banks give their verdict on Trump
Rarely is one man dominant for financial markets and for central banks, however, Donald Trump’s new economic policy means that he is centre stage as we wait to hear from a multitude of central bankers this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.