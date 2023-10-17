- Gold price trades in a narrow range as investors digest tensions in the Middle East.
- Fed policymakers see interest rates as sufficiently restrictive due to higher US Treasury yields.
- US Retail Sales growth is seen slowing to 0.3% in September.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades directionless ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel amid deepening Middle-East tensions and the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, which is expected to provide significant guidance on interest rates. Investors hope that Powell will favor a neutral monetary policy and join other Fed officials who recently said higher bond yields are sufficient to tame inflation.
Before key events in the economic calendar and the geopolitical front, investors will watch the United States Retail Sales data for September, which is one main gauge of consumer spending, the main driver of the US economy. Investors expect sales to grow at a slower pace than the previous month despite higher gasoline prices (Retail Sales data aren’t adjusted for inflation and thus reflect price changes). The volatility in the US Dollar is expected to diminish ahead of Retail Sales data.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price juggles ahead of US Retail Sales data
- Gold price consolidates in a tight range around $1,920.00 as investors await the speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Thursday.
- The speech from Powell will provide meaningful cues about the upcoming interest rate decision, set for November 1.
- Investors will watch whether Powell joins other Fed officials and supports keeping interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row due to rising US Treasury yields.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering near multi-year highs at 4.75% and Fed policymakers are of the view that higher yields are sufficient to ease overall spending and investment.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested that the recent surge in long-term bond yields is equivalent to one 25 basis points rate hike. The risk of lifting interest rates further could push the economy into a recession.
- Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said Monday that the central bank should not build new pressures on the economy by increasing borrowing costs further. Harker reiterated that the Fed is done hiking interest rates in an environment where inflationary pressures are ebbing.
- Harker pointed out that the economy is resilient due to a stabilizing labor market and easing inflation, but warned that first-time homebuyers have vanished from the market due to higher interest rates.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch tool, traders see a 90% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. The odds of one more interest rate increase in any of the two remaining monetary policy meetings in 2023 are unchanged at 30%.
- Apart from the Fed policy, US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel amid the deepening conflict in the region is likely to keep the market on edge. Further escalation in the Israel-Hamas war would improve the appeal for Gold.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to save civilians. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for the ground offensive in Gaza against Hamas.
- The US Dollar index (DXY) finds buying interest near 106.20. A sideways move is anticipated ahead of the Retail Sales data for September. Analysts at SocGen expect a mild 0.3% MoM increase for Retail Sales for the aggregate but note that higher gasoline prices are partially responsible for the gain.
- Higher-than-expected consumer spending figures could lift chances of more interest rate increases from the Fed.
Technical Analysis: Gold price oscillates near $1,920
Gold price trades sideways near $1,920.00 ahead of multiple events. The precious metal has turned directionless after a sharp upside move to near an almost four-week high at $1,932.00. The yellow metal has climbed above all short-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating that the overall trend is bullish. Momentum oscillators have also shifted into the bullish range, which suggests an increasing likelihood of an upward price move.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0550 despite upbeat sentiment data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0550 in the European session on Tuesday. Although the ZEW survey showed a noticeable improvement in Germany and the Eurozone's Economic Sentiment in October, the Euro struggled to find demand.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2150 after soft UK wage inflation data
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2150 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The UK wage inflation eased modestly in August, weighing on the pair amid a broad US Dollar rebound. Later in the day, September's US Retail Sales data will hog the limelight.
Gold price remains in tight range ahead of Biden’s visit to Israel
Gold price trades in a narrow range as investors digest tensions in the Middle East. Fed policymakers see interest rates as sufficiently restrictive due to higher US Treasury yields.
Solana loses $100 million in TVL over 24 hours after Lido bids farewell
Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) experienced a drop of $100 million in a single day on Tuesday. Lido Finance, a liquid staking provider, announced its intention to discontinue on Solana.
Canada CPI inflation Preview: Inflation expected to steady in September, signaling persisting price pressures
Canada will release inflation-related data on Tuesday, October 17. Statistics Canada will publish the September Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is foreseen to increase 4% YoY, the same pace it rose in August.