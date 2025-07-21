Gold price attracts some safe-haven flows amid persistent trade-related uncertainties.

Mixed Fed rate cut cues keep the USD depressed and further benefit the XAU/USD pair.

The range-bound price action warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Gold price (XAU/USD) gains some follow-through positive traction for the second straight day on Monday, with bulls awaiting a breakout through a multi-week-old trading range hurdle before positioning for any further gains. The US Dollar (USD) kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid mixed signals over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor underpinning the commodity. Moreover, concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies further benefit the precious metal's safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, investors now seem convinced that the Fed would delay cutting interest rates in the wake of the evidence that the Trump administration's increasing import taxes are passing through to consumer prices. This, in turn, could act as a tailwind for the USD and hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding Gold price. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US on Monday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price draws support from modest USD downtick and trade jitters

The uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies assisted the safe-haven Gold price to attract some buyers for the second straight day on Monday. Trump has outlined steep tariffs against several major economies, which are set to take effect from August 1. Moreover, a report suggested that Trump was considering a 15% to 20% levy on the European Union, even if a trade deal is reached.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller last week backed the case for a July interest rate cut amid mounting risks to the economy and expectations that tariffs are likely to have a limited impact on inflation. This keeps the US Dollar on the defensive below a nearly one-month top touched last Thursday and further supports the precious metal. Traders, however, seem convinced that the Fed would wait until September.

Moreover, the current market pricing indicates the possibility of two 25 basis point rate cuts by the year-end. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expects inflation to rise this summer in the wake of higher US tariffs. This is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD and capping gains for the XAU/USD pair.

Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that the University of Michigan’s US Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly rose to 61.8 in July. This pointed to an increasing optimism among consumers regarding the economic conditions, both current and future, which further helps limit USD losses.

There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of Fed rate-cut expectations. Apart from this, fresh trade-related developments could drive the commodity ahead of the global flash PMIs during the latter part of the week.

Gold price bulls await sustained breakout through trading range hurdle near the $3,370 region

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to face stiff resistance near the $3,365-3,366 region, or the top boundary of the short-term trading range. A convincing breakout through the said barrier would be seen as a key trigger for bulls and lift the Gold price to the $3,400 round figure. The positive momentum could extend further towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the $3,434-3,435 area.

On the flip side, the $3,325-3,322 region could offer some support ahead of the $3,300 round figure. Some follow-through selling below the $3,283-3,282 area should pave the way for deeper losses and drag the Gold price to the June swing low, around the $3,248-3,247 zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.