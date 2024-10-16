Gold price remains close to record peak, lacks bullish conviction amid mixed cues

- Gold price attracts some haven flows amid the risk-off mood and Middle East tensions.
- A modest USD downtick further benefits the XUA/USD, though the upside seems limited.
- Bets for smaller rate cuts by the Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the yellow metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and touches a one-and-half-week high, around the $2,670 region during the Asian session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields drags the US Dollar (USD) away from over a two-month peak touched earlier this week and turns out to be a key factor underpinning the commodity. Furthermore, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a weaker tone across the global equity markets – drives some haven flows towards the precious metal amid persistent geopolitical risks.
Adding to this, elevated demand from central banks offers additional support to the Gold price. That said, firming expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and bets for a regular 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in November should limit any meaningful USD corrective decline. This, in turn, might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the non-yielding yellow metal. Moreover, reports that Israel will refrain from targeting Iran's oil and nuclear sites might contribute to capping gains for the XAU/USD, warranting some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price benefits from softer risk tone, modest USD downtick
- US Treasury bond yields fell for a second day on Tuesday as traders reacted to weaker-than-expected manufacturing data and easing inflation risks on the back of fall oil prices, boosting demand for the non-yielding Gold price.
- The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Index fell following a surge to a 29-month high in September, to -11.9 in October, marking the weakest reading since May and indicating deteriorating conditions.
- Easing fears of a supply disruption, along with a weaker demand outlook, drag Crude Oil prices to a two-week low, which is expected to reduce inflationary pressures and allow the US central bank to cut interest rates further.
- The markets, however, are pricing in a greater possibility of a smaller interest rate cut at the next FOMC policy meeting in November, which should underpin the US Dollar and keep a lid on any further gains for the XAU/USD.
- Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted on Tuesday that the US central bank has made significant progress on tamping down inflation and sees one or two more rate cuts this year if economic forecasts are met.
- Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he doesn't see strong signs of a potential recession looming over the horizon as the US economy continues to perform well and that the inflation is heading back to 2%.
- On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Lebanon, while the militant group Hezbollah threatened to widen its attacks, raising the risk of a further escalation of the conflict.
- The Biden administration has warned Israel that it faces possible punishment, including the potential stopping of US weapons transfers if it does not take immediate action to let more humanitarian aid into Gaza.
- The market attention will be on the US economic releases – Monthly Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims – and the Chinese macro data dump due later this week.
Technical Outlook: Gold price seems poised to surpass the all-time peak and conquer $2,700
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the $2,685-2,686 region, or the
all-time peak touched in September. This is closely followed by the $2,700 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of a well-established multi-month-old uptrend amid positive oscillators on the daily chart.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $2,650 area, below which the Gold price could slide to the $2,632-2,630 region. Any further decline is likely to attract some buyers and remain limited near the $2,600 round-figure mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD cycles familiar territory ahead of UK CPI print
GBP/USD churned chart paper in familiar territory for a fourth consecutive trading day on Tuesday. Cable continues to cycle in a dead zone between 1.3100 and 1.3000 as GBP traders await meaningful UK data updates before picking a side to fall on.
EUR/USD remains below 1.0900, further downside seems possible as the ECB decision looms
EUR/USD holds its position after a four-day losing streak, trading around 1.0890 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro may face downward pressure as the European Central Bank is widely anticipated to implement a 25 basis point cut during Thursday’s policy meeting.
Gold buyers yearn for a daily close above $2,670
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Wednesday, challenging the static resistance level at $2,670. Gold buyers stay optimistic amid a bullish technical setup on the daily time frame and broad risk aversion.
UK CPI set to grow below 2% target in September, core inflation to remain high
United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will release the CPI report on Wednesday. The annual UK headline and core inflation are expected to ease in September. The UK CPI data could seal in a BoE November interest-rate cut, a scenario that would weigh on Pound Sterling.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.