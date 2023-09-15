- Gold recovers sharply as the Fed is expected to pause the policy-tightening spell.
- The US Dollar comes under pressure after refreshing a six-month high as fears of a global slowdown recede.
- US Retail Sales increased sharply in August as service stations received higher revenue due to rising gasoline prices.
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers strongly as investors see no more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the remainder of 2023. The Fed seems to be done with its historically aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in the absence of economic indicators that support further upside risks to inflation. The recovery move in the precious metal is also backed by a correction in the US Dollar after China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production were robust in August.
Meanwhile, US Retail Sales rose sharply in August as service stations received higher revenue due to rising gasoline prices. The impact of the higher energy prices is expected to remain limited on the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI), something that should encourage Fed policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged next week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price rebounds sharply as US Dollar corrects
- Gold price extends its recovery to near $1,920.00 from around $1,900.00 as investors hope that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates for 2023.
- The precious metal recovered strongly as soaring expectations of no more interest rate increases from the Fed triggered some profit-booking in the US Dollar.
- A big chunk of US economic data for August suggests that upside risks to inflation are receding, adding to the thesis that Fed policymakers could discuss more about keeping interest rates ‘’higher for longer” and less about additional increases.
- On Thursday, the US Census Bureau reported that monthly Retail Sales expanded at a higher pace of 0.6% in August compared with July’s reading of 0.5%. Investors anticipated a slower growth pace of 0.2%.
- A major contributor to higher consumer spending came from strong gasoline prices, which have increased due to the global rally in Oil prices.
- The headline Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US rose 0.7% on a monthly basis, higher than the 0.4% increase expected and also July’s print. Annual headline PPI accelerated to 1.6% against estimates of 1.2% and the former reading of 0.8%.
- Overall energy prices that include components like gasoline, electricity, and utility gas prices spiked 5.6% in August compared with the previous month due to the global oil rally that pushed headline PPI higher at a stronger pace.
- US President Joe Biden vowed to cut gasoline prices after the US Retail Sales report showed that higher prices boosted revenue at service stations. Gasoline prices jumped 10.6% in August after climbing 0.2% in July.
- Meanwhile, the annual Core PPI decelerated to 2.2% from July’s 2.4%, as expected by market participants.
- Investors see the Fed pausing the policy tightening spell in its September monetary policy as the impact of higher energy prices on overall headline inflation looks limited. Generally, Fed policymakers consider the core CPI for the monetary policy decision, which is expected to continue to fall.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch Tool, traders see a 97% chance for interest rates to remain steady at 5.25%-5.50% after the September 20 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. For the rest of the year, traders anticipate almost a 60% chance for the Fed to keep monetary policy unchanged. This marks an increase from the 54% before the release of PPI and Retail Sales data release.
- On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8 were higher than in the prior week, breaking a streak of five straight weeks of declines. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time rose by 220K, while investors anticipated claims at 225K. In the prior week, jobless claims were at 216K.
- The US Dollar faces some selling pressure as fears of a global economic downturn ease after the release of upbeat Industrial Production and Retail Sales data from China.
Technical Analysis: Gold price delivers a bearish wedge breakout
Gold price extends its sharp recovery to near $1,920.00 as the declining momentum appears to have exhausted after the selling pressure dried. The asset delivers a breakout of the Bearish Wedge chart pattern formed on a lower time frame, which triggered a bullish reversal. The precious metal found decent buying interest near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,900.00 and has recovered to near the 20-day EMA, which trades near $1,920.00.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.