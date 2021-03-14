Gold Price Prediction: XAU/USD commences new bull run after breaking out of key technical pattern

- Gold is seeking higher support, preferably at $1,720 ahead of the upswing toward $1,800.
- A technical breakout from the falling wedge flipped the trend bullish.
- XAU/USD will fail to reach the potential target if support at $1,720 and the 100 SMA is broken.
Gold is setting up for a colossal move to highs around $1,800. The world’s most precious metal appears to have flipped from an extended bearish trend to a bullish impulse. XAU/USD recently embraced support at $1,680, paving the way to the ongoing uptrend.
The multi-month downtrend printed a falling wedge pattern amid the calls for recovery. This a bullish chart pattern that usually occurs in a down-trending market. Two trendlines form this wedge, with one connecting a series of descending peaks and then the other connecting a series of descending troughs.
A breakout is expected to occur before the trendlines meet. The 4-hour chart shows gold already having broken out of the wedge and started the upswing toward $1,800. Resistance at $1,740, as highlighted by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), cut short the upswing.
However, XAU/USD embraced higher support at $1,740. For now, the least resistance path is upwards, especially with the bulls slicing through the 100 SMA hurdle.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reinforces the uptrend as it settles above the midline. An incoming MACD cross would a huge bullish signal. On the upside, overhead pressure at the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA is expected to delay the anticipated breakout.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, gold must hold above the immediate support at $1,720 and, by extension, the 100 SMA to sustain the uptrend. Action under these two key zone would put pressure on lower anchors at $1,700 and $1,680, thus opening the door to massive declines.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.