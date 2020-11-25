Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to rally towards $2300 in 2021

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD survives above $1,800, still in danger – Confluence Detector
Gold has been ablle to hold onto $1,800, showing its resilience in weathering immense selling pressure. The precious metal has come under pressure amid a risk-on mood favoring stocks. Markets have now taken a breather, allowing the XAU/USD to bounce to higher ground.
However, gold is still not out of the woods as the charts are pointing to further downside.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces some resistance at $1,811, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the previous 4h and the Simple Moving Average 10-15m. Read more...
Gold to rally towards $2300 in 2021 – CIBC
This year has been a roller coaster for gold, starting the year at the $1550/oz, dipping to a low of $1450/oz in late March on initial pandemic deleveraging and peaking in August at $2050/oz. Yet, undeniable, the overall trend is still up, 15% from the beginning of the year and strategists at CIBC are forecasting an even stronger performance in 2021 to $2300/oz.
Key quotes: "Governments are under pressure to continue pumping money into the system to fend off further balance sheet pressures. We have yet to see the long-term fallout for the stimulus to date and yet more stimulus is expected. The markets have been buoyed by the recent news of a vaccine, with some market participant expecting a return to more conservative fiscal spending by governments and Central Banks in 2021. This may be premature, as economic risk and uncertainty is far from over, given that globally we are in the midst of second wave, and what will be a 15-18 month global slowdown of the world economy will have longer-term effects." Read more...
Gold: Technical setups remain in favor of sellers
Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the critical $1800 support so far this Wednesday after tumbling toward this level on Tuesday. The short-term outlook for the yellow metal remains bearish, as depicted by the technical charts on different timeframes. Therefore, XAU/USD risks further falls below the $1798 200-DMA, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta briefs.
Key quotes: "The yellow metal is set to extend the bearish momentum, in response to the shift in the market's perception towards the riskier assets. Attention turns towards a batch of critical US economic data and FOMC minutes due on the cards later in the day for fresh cues." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1808.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1807.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1881.05
|Daily SMA50
|1894.53
|Daily SMA100
|1910.39
|Daily SMA200
|1796.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1824.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.19 as markets await US data
EUR/USD has dropped off the highest levels since September and trades below 1.19. The market mood is cooling. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!