Gold: Technical setups remain in favor of sellers

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the critical $1800 support so far this Wednesday after tumbling toward this level on Tuesday. The short-term outlook for the yellow metal remains bearish, as depicted by the technical charts on different timeframes. Therefore, XAU/USD risks further falls below the $1798 200-DMA, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
Key quotes
“The yellow metal is set to extend the bearish momentum, in response to the shift in the market’s perception towards the riskier assets. Attention turns towards a batch of critical US economic data and FOMC minutes due on the cards later in the day for fresh cues.”
“Looking at the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends in the bearish region but not oversold yet, suggesting that there is more room to the downside. Acceptance below the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA) support at $1798 could trigger a sharp drop towards the May 18 high of $1765. Meanwhile, the bearish bias remains intact so long as the metal stays below the fierce support now resistance at $1850.”
“Gold has confirmed a bear flag breakdown on the hourly sticks earlier in the Asian session. The price now attempts a bounce along with the hourly RSI. But the bulls are likely to face stiff resistance at the confluence of the pattern support and bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1808. Further up, the pattern resistance at $1814 could be challenged. To the downside, sellers will aim for the measured target at $1777 on a breach of the crucial support around $1800-$1798 levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since September amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.1920, the highest in around 10 weeks as markets cheer the US transition and upcoming vaccines. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Gold: Nears the 200-day SMA support
Gold is trading quite close to the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,797. The safe-haven metal is about to test the long-term SMA for the first time since March. A break below that support cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.34 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.34 after EC President von der Leyen said there is progress in Brexit talks. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!