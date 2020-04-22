Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds modestly from 12-day lows

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700

Gold prices register modest gains of 0.15% to $1,689 amid the Asian session on Wednesday. That said, the bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. The candlestick formation shows that the buyers are losing faith in the precious metal and hence gradual declines to 21-day SMA, currently near $1,656 can’t be ruled out.

However, a horizontal area including multiple highs and lows marked from late-March, between $1,645 and $1,640, could challenge the sellers afterward. Meanwhile, an upside daily closing beyond $1,700 will defy the bearish candlestick formation and trigger the recovery towards $1,708 ahead of challenging the monthly top close to $1,748.

Read more ...

Gold rebounds modestly from 12-day lows, goes into consolidation near $1,680

The XAU/USD pair fell to its lowest level since April 9th at $1,661 on Tuesday before staging a technical correction in the US afternoon. As of writing, the pair was trading in a relatively tight range near $1,680, losing 0.9% on a daily basis.

Crude oil crash witnessed at the start of the week with the front-month WTI contracts plunging into negative territory for the first time ever, flight-to-safety, once again, became the main market theme. Global equity indexes came under heavy selling pressure and fueled the demand for the USD with investors looking to cover their losses and close their positions.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1683.46
Today Daily Change -2.24
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1685.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1655.1
Daily SMA50 1618.6
Daily SMA100 1573.58
Daily SMA200 1529.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1697.96
Previous Daily Low 1661.18
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1675.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1683.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 1665.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1644.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1628.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1702.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1718.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1738.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, at the low end of its range. The crash of crude prices was weighing on markets but they have recovered. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 as the market mood improves. UK coronavirus cases are seeming to peak out. The government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The current levels of resistance split opposite scenarios in the medium term. Ether reasserts himself as a leader, XRP as a lagger. Bitcoin is still the king and can play its trump card at any time.

Read more

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session. 

Gold News

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

Volatility remains the name of the game around the American reference for the sweet light crude oil following Monday’s meltdown.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures