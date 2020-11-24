Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices crashed; be ready to sell a break below 1820

Gold bearish ABC pattern aiming at $1,700 support
Gold (XAU/USD) is building a bull flag chart pattern (orange lines). Price action seems ready to break below the 21 ema zone. The main targets are the -27.2% and -61.8% Fibonacci targets.
The main target of XAU/USD with a bearish break below the 21 ema is the -61.8% Fibonacci. There is also a support zone and previous top (green box) which can stop price action from falling. A break below the support zone, however, would invalidate the uptrend (red circle). In that case, a reversal is taking place that could take the price much deeper. Read more...
Gold prices crashed; be ready to sell a break below 1820
Gold Spot shorts at 1875/78 worked perfectly again. This time we crashed through important support at the November low at 1850/49. Longs stopped below support atthe September low at 1848/47 for a sell signal initially targeting 1835.
Silver Spot shorts at 2535/45 worked perfectly hitting targets of 2390/85, 2360/55 &2325/20. In fact, as I write we bottomed exactly here for a potential 100 point profit. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
The commodity added to the overnight losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downfall also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1812.88
|Today Daily Change
|-23.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|1836.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1886.06
|Daily SMA50
|1897.46
|Daily SMA100
|1910.27
|Daily SMA200
|1795.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1876.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1819.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1802.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1892.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1909.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!