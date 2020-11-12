Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften

Gold's options market retains bullish bias despite sell-off in spot market
Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine are likely to power treasury yields higher.
Even so, the options market retains the bullish bias with call options claiming a higher premium than puts, as indicated by the positive one-month risk reversals. The gauge of calls to puts is currently trading at 0.25, according to data source Reuters.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. At press time, the metal is changing hands near $1,870, representing a 0.22% gain on the day. The 10-year Treasury yield is hovering near 0.942%, down four basis points from the 4.5-month high of 0.98% reached Wednesday. However, the relief could be short-lived, as the US fiscal largesse could continue to power gains in yields and weigh over gold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rests near 50-day SMA support with focus on German bond yields
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1768, having faced rejection near 1.1790 in early Asia. The support could be breached if the German 10-year bond yields extend Wednesday's losses in a EUR-negative manner.
When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds the lower ground while testing 1.3200 ahead of the UK GDP release. Although market forecasts suggest a reversal of the previous -19.8% contraction with +15.8% growth on QoQ, the recovery is likely to fade on the yearly basis, expected -9.4% versus -21.5% prior.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.