Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
XAUUSD is trading at 1541.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1555.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1435.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price's rebounding from the rising channel's downside border. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride
Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices.
The yellow-metal opened with a $45 bullish opening gap this Monday, as traders sold-off the greenback across its main competitors, responding to the surprise rate cut delivered by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) late Sunday.
The dollar sank in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as the demand for the US bonds rose, with markets unwilling to buy into the Fed rate cut decision that is said to cushion the blow of the coronavirus impact on the economy.
Gold, however, failed to sustain at higher levels and fell as low as $1524 to close the gap, as investors locked-in gain after the upsurge. The buyers re-emerged around the latter, prompting a recovery in the commodity towards $1550, as the broad US dollar rebound stalled. Read more...
Gold: USD1,900/oz in the medium term – ANZ
Gold’s safe haven status failed to materialise as the precious metal recorded its worst week since 1983 as prices collapsed after reaching a seven year high of just above USD1,700/oz, strategists at ANZ Research report.
Key quotes
“The selling was driven by a need to raise cash and cover losses in other markets, namely equities. A stronger USD over the past week also weighed on investor appetite.” Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil
GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.
Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed
The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks.
Breaking: Gold prices crashes below $1,500 amid coronavirus-linked financial distress
Gold prices have tumbled down below $1,500, as markets are suffering a general sell-off. Distress is reaching even the safe-haven precious metal.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.