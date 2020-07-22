Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps $15 to renew nine-year highs above $1865

Breaking: Gold jumps $15 to renew nine-year highs above $1865

Gold (XAU/USD) bulls remained unstoppable, as the yellow metal rallied nearly $15 in a matter of 15 minutes. The spot refreshed the highest levels in nine years at $1866.90. The persistent weakness seen in the US dollar across the board continued to bode well for gold, as markets cheered additional US stimulus talks and EU fiscal deal.

Traders remain hopeful that the massive global economic stimulus deployed will help stage a quicker rebound. These expectations continue to diminish the safe-haven bids for the US dollar.



Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises over 1%, nears rising wedge hurdle

Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,862 per ounce, representing a 1.10% gain on the day. Prices gained 1.28%, 0.48%, and 0.68% on Tuesday, Monday, and Friday, respectively.

The metal printed a session high of $1,866 a few minutes ago and nearly tested the upper end of the rising wedge pattern, represented by trendlines connecting March 20 and June 5 lows and March 9 and April 14 highs. The technical bias would turn bearish if the metal dives out of the rising wedge pattern. At press time, the lower end or support of the rising wedge is located at $1,803. The support would shift higher to $1,825 by the end of July.

