Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is testing a critical daily support

Gold Price Analysis: Bears ready to pounce following key break of support

XAU/USD bears are lurking at a critical level of resistance. Considerable downside prospects are exposed on a downside continuation. Gold is correcting from a significant area of support as pressures mount in general and the focus can be on an optimal shorting point as price meets a significant area of confluence.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is testing a critical daily support

XAU/USD is in the hands of the bears, but it could be a short-lived victory. The bulls are seeking a discount from a solid support. Gold is testing a critical area of support and the bears remain in control at this juncture. However, there is a probable cause for the upside on failures at a more solid area of demand and the following analysis illustrates just that.

